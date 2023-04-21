In about two weeks — for the first time in my life — after 16 years of my current 22, I’m not going to be able to call myself a student.

Identity crises, anyone?

So if not “student,” what then do I call myself?

Hi, I’m Magdalena Nygard, and I am caring. I am happy (most of the time). I am a bit of an overthinker. I am a reader of romance and mystery novels (mostly romance). I am a daughter, a sister, a grandchild and a friend.

I am whoever I want to be.

Everyone tells you, going into college, that these four years (or more, depending on your journey) are the years that you’ll “find yourself.”

For the first time in my life, I was a self-governing entity. Without my parents, I was the person making sure my homework was done, making sure I got to classes and clubs on time. I made sure I was fed and my laundry was done.

And in those four years, I found my passion for public relations and found out how failing an exam felt.

But more than that, I found out making friends was harder than expected, and that making good friends sometimes doesn’t happen right off the bat.

I found that my path, my college experience, doesn’t have to look exactly like everyone else's — and that’s OK.

Everything happens for a reason.

In high school, I swore I’d never go to Penn State. Coming from a high school where a lot of the graduates went to Penn State, I wanted to be different.

But then I saw the in-state tuition and how great Bellisario is as a program, and I quickly changed my mind.

Everything happens for a reason.

Failing that first test, finding out the people who were and weren’t my friends, numerous internship rejections, the coronavirus pandemic and my rapidly declining bank account have all led me to where I stand today.

And, man, am I thankful.

So when those two weeks roll around, and I can no longer call myself a student but an alumni, I’ll think of it less as something I’m losing, and more as something I’m gaining.

I’m gaining the ability and the opportunity to do whatever I want. (Not whatever, there are some limitations — we can’t rob banks now, can we?)

I have the ability to shape my life how I want it, to what makes me happy, and I’m no longer tied to concrete paths, like which classes I have to take next year.

That can sound extremely daunting, but the possibilities are exciting.

While I’m excited about the future possibilities, I’m focusing on closing this chapter right. Doing all the things: visiting my freshman dorm (the seventh floor of Stuart Hall), visiting Penn’s Cave, eating at my favorite restaurants (Pita Cabana for the win) and just enjoying being with my friends before we all move to entirely different states.

For right now, I’m Magdalena Nygard, the student, but soon, I’ll be just me.

I’m Magdalena. I am caring. I am happy (most of the time). I am a bit of an overthinker. I am a reader of romance and mystery novels (mostly romance). I’m a daughter, a sister, a grandchild, and a friend. I am whoever I choose to be.

Hi, I’m Magdalena Nygard, nice to meet you.

MORE COLUMN CONTENT