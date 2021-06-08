To begin here, let’s go back in time a bit. Not too far, only about a year ago.

May 2020. The opening act of the pandemic.

While spending some time with a group of friends, I found out one of them believed I was gay.

I am a straight man, but I had no issue with this. The issue was the fact that this individual did not want to be friends if I was gay.

No matter what I said, it didn’t get through to him. We have not spoken in some time now.

Now let’s go back to the present.

A day before I turned 21, I was shopping at a local Target with my mom when I decided to check The Daily Collegian’s Facebook page to see if my newest column was up.

For context, the piece dealt with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and the likening of the coronavirus vaccine to the horrors Jews experienced during the Holocaust.

While I did not expect the most pleasant comments on the article, there was one that left me awfully perplexed for the rest of the day. A comment that suggested that I might possibly be antisemitic.

A Jew. Being antisemitic. All I need is a rabbi and a priest and there is a great joke in the making here.

Beyond the humor, I found myself wondering why our society is built on hate. As my mom puts it, “It takes a lot of energy to hate. You poison yourself in the process.”

My upbringing was one of the cliche, “Treat others the way you want to be treated.” I had the privilege of my parents letting me discover the world in my own eyes without their influence. It just so happens we share the same outlook on life — acceptance.

With June being Pride month, I would like to ask those who share negative thoughts and beliefs about the LGBTQ community, why? Why is it that you feel so strongly on something that most likely has no immediate impact on your daily life?

We do after all live in the country deemed to be the land of the free.

And yes, drastic change has been made in the past few years. It was nearly six years ago when the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

But despite America slowly becoming more accepting of the LGBTQ community , there seems to always be many ideas that are more consistently attacked.

One of these ideas is drum roll please… grammar?

Yes, the idea of preferred pronouns have become an issue for many, something I have always been confused about.

I applaud certain people, such as mom for example, who asked me many questions regarding the significance of pronouns because she was genuinely curious. As she began to understand them more, she implemented them at her place of work.

And as I mentioned in my previous column about how you do not have to get the vaccine if you choose not to, you also do not have to list your preferred pronouns. But why complain? If it makes someone else happy and comfortable with themselves, shouldn’t it be encouraged?

Also to be a smartass here, but everyone has pronouns. Simple grammar. Do you want everyone referring to you as your first name every time? I wouldn’t. He/him works perfectly fine for me. My mom uses she/her for her pronouns of choice.

And for those confused by they/them pronouns, referring to someone in the singular form using they is not incorrect grammar. Moral of this soapbox speech: Don’t overthink it.

The idea of hate seems intertwined with change. And it’s understandable. For some, change can be daunting. But we’re built on change. Every day our very own slow metamorphosis is occurring.

Look back 10 years. 20 years. Go back as far as you want. Things are different. Some good, some not so much. But it changed regardless. And it’s going to continue to do so whether we like it or not.

Rather than fear it, embrace it. Be part of the good change and prevent yourself from getting left behind.

We’ve made progress already in many facets of acceptance. And I would like to say to members of the LGBTQ community, I am proud of you all for the strength and courage you show. Happy Pride month, all.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to get back to my rabbi joke.