Growing wasn’t meant to be easy.

A year ago, I found myself in what was possibly one of the darkest places I’ve ever been. That place was my mind.

My anxiety and stress had made my appetite dissolve, my focus nonexistent, and I was trapped in endless loops of worrying, isolation and self-doubt. I was holding myself hostage in the labyrinth I had constructed in my mind, and couldn’t imagine ever escaping.

Months of traveling through this dark landscape brought me to the end of my freshman year. I remember boxing my belongings to be taken to my summer storage unit and stumbling across a note I had written.

I’ve always been someone who writes on any surface she can find, a trait my mother also has. We jot down thoughts and make lists, and I frequently catch myself doodling on the backs of receipts and gum wrappers.

The gum wrapper had been stuck in a box with a few miscellaneous items, including a bracelet that my ex and I had bought months before. After tossing the bracelet into the trash, I stared at the gum wrapper and the cat-scratch hand-writing that had etched in three lines of words into the center of the foil:

I’m doing what I can, and that is all that anyone can ask of me

That summer, I spent an immense amount of time doing things and going places that brought me peace, and that allowed me to disconnect from the world.

Although my friends know I’m a firecracker and love being around people, they also know I pull myself away from the world when I need to, and sometimes the only company I want is myself.

Being back in Massachusetts meant being able to go back in time and getting to re-experience the small moments that had made my life so rich before I moved to State College. I remember one of the first things I did upon arriving home was driving along the coast in the seafoam green Lexus. I packed a blanket, filled my YETI, threw on a sweatshirt and then hit the road.

Route 127 was the road my parents took every weekend when my brother and I were younger. We listened to our local radio station Magic 106.7 while my parents would sip on their Dunkin’ coffees as my brother and I would stare out of the windows.

I would fall asleep 99% of the time; I’ve always found an intense comfort from the motion of driving. My father would carefully lift me from my carseat and carry me up the stairs and tuck me into my bed with my stuffed animals.

I will admit, there were a fair amount of times I pretended to be asleep so I could be carried by him.

There have been countless times after a long day of classes where I wished I could be embraced by the arms of my father.

Now that I was able to drive that route on my own, I turned on a playlist of songs I used to play on Magic 106.7, rolled all of the windows down and opened the sunroof.

Feeling the New England wind blow through my hair and kiss my nose brought a forgotten sense of home to me. The lyrics of my father’s favorite Beatles songs and drum beats of my mother’s choice of soft rock filled the air, and it felt as if the notes were blowing out of the window.

I remember when I was little I used to think that opening the window allowed the fish to be able to hear the songs, and that’s something I pretend to be true.

I baked muffins in the kitchen that my mother and I used to spend snow days making cookies in and laid in the grass of the backyard where my brother and I used to play wiffle ball. I painted on the driveway my father taught me how to do a four-point turn in, and I visited my grandfather – occasionally tending his garden with him.

I ate sushi on the patio with my old high school friends and spent at least 100 hours at my piano.

Despite resurrecting this “young and pure” version of myself, I still felt an emptiness inside of me. I was able to reproduce the past version of myself but had forgotten how to grow in the forward direction.

Growth and change are things that I now fully embrace, but this mindset did not happen overnight. When it was time for me to return to State College, I dreaded it.

I didn’t want to leave the safe haven I had back in Massachusetts, but I also knew that in order to grow, I needed to be put back in the place that had stunted me.

There’s a quote that I came across one day on Pinterest and have kept saved in my phone ever since:

Growth and Comfort do not coexist

I knew this year was going to be hard. I had a heavy class load, too many dreams, not enough time, and I certainly wasn’t going to get enough sleep to keep me powered up. But I also knew that to keep growing, I needed to be back at the bottom.

So I started back at ground zero. Before returning to school, I printed out photos of my friends, places I loved at home and collected notes from my room to keep close at school.

Going back to the storage unit was uncomfortably familiar. I was a completely different person and in no way the same girl I was when I dropped those containers off back in May.

This sense of discomfort was a sign that I was growing and that I was doing it right.

I continued, keeping my focus on picking out the weak spots I had and working on them. Journaling and brain dumping in my Notes app helped me clear my mind and better understand what and why I was feeling the way I was.

My parents always told me that change was inevitable, but what they failed to mention was that it was going to be hard, uncomfortable and nonlinear. My ups and downs outnumbered the calm nights, and my emotional outbursts and meltdowns struck at the worst times.

I knew I was doing it right when this would happen.

Growth and Comfort do not coexist

On the days I was extra hard on myself, I successfully didn't beat myself up. Rather, I applaud myself for taking the risks and for giving life to all of the ideas I had. It will always be disappointing to see something that you thought was going to work blow up in front of you, but I’d rather be able to live knowing I took the chance, rather than being too afraid to step up to the plate.

Growth and Comfort do not coexist

One of my favorite YouTubers, Casey Neistat, shared one of his favorite quotes in a video he produced about 10 years ago titled “Do more.” He shared the line: “Without a goal, you can’t score.”

I started to create goals for myself. They started small; “compliment a random person on my walk to class,” “reach out to catch up with an old friend,” “no social media for 24 hours.”

These little “goals” turned into small stepping stones, and as I watched myself growing and reaching these checkpoints, I cheered and encouraged myself to reach for more. This rebirth of confidence and self-security in knowing that I was indeed enough was another sign of my growth.

Now, I’ll never be the perfect or the “dream version”of myself, but until my flame goes out, I’ll continue to grow and cherish the past havens I have.

That gum wrapper hangs taped to my wall, looking me in the face whenever I enter my room.

I know I’ll always be here for myself, so why not be even kinder to my soul by building the best version of myself possible.