Gratitude and goodbyes at the gate | Column

There’s a reason the most important scenes in rom-coms often take place in an airport.

They are one of the most magical places on Earth. Don’t we all love the stress and craziness that comes with making sure you have your passport and ticket, squeezing past people in maze-like lines, lost luggage, scarily fast-paced security check-ins and the all too often reality where all of those things occur in about five minutes, and you realize you’re at your gate four hours before boarding?

Magical.

No, not quite. But, to me, airports are one of the biggest symbols of what it means to be human.

Filled with sad goodbyes and long-awaited hellos, everyone’s stories coincide at the airport — and somehow hundreds of strangers can be present for some of your most personal moments.

Sometimes, they’re beginnings: newly-weds going to their honeymoon or the first overseas family vacation.

And sometimes, they’re endings: watching a loved one leave for what you didn’t know was the last time or sending your first child off to college.

Goodbyes are harder than I remember.

In high school, it didn’t feel like goodbyes were all that special because we all lived in the same place and only had three months before we’d surely see one another again.

This is not the case in college.

I truly think I could write a whole essay on how the transitory nature of college and the uncertainty that comes with summers and graduation makes room for more strange emotions than ever — but I’ll just leave it at the fact that goodbyes feel really hard now.

Airports — whether goodbyes or hellos — remind us of something we too often forget: you’ll never fully appreciate what you have until it’s gone.

In some ways, that feels discouraging, like no matter how hard I try to appreciate what I have in the moment, it will still feel that much more heart-wrenching when it’s gone.

However, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to be grateful for what we have.

I’ll admit I’m not the best at gratitude. Far too often, I get so entrenched in a singular moment or thought and have to mentally smack myself as a reminder to look around and appreciate what and who I’ve got.

But this is OK. Gratitude is a skill, and it requires practice.

I am trying to be better at it, and what better of a place to do that than the Dane County Regional Airport I’m sitting in right now in Madison, Wisconsin?

In four days, I’ll be on another flight — for a longer duration and a longer time away.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to travel, to have new experiences, to meet new people and visit familiar ones, to be independent, to explore the world, to learn and much more.

I’m especially grateful to my family and friends for sticking by me while I travel this summer. Everyone’s been super supportive despite the time, cost and effort that goes into making it happen.

And finally, I am grateful for this airport (mostly for giving me great content for a first abroad column).