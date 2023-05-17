Gracie’s Travel Thorns | Column

Being an out of state student has its perks.

My parents can’t show up to my apartment unannounced; nobody from my high school class goes to Penn State, and I get a break from being a quote on quote “Masshole.”

However, every rose has its thorn — or in this case, its collection of thorns.

I used to enjoy flying because there was something about being at an airport that activated a different part of my brain. A weird sense of sonder used to rush over me — little Gracie used to have fun guessing what sort of car everyone at the airport drove. Now, a few winters later, I still feel that strong sense of sonder, but instead of guessing the make of a car someone drives, I try to match their vibe to a grocery store.

Gracie’s note: It may sound weird, but just think about it. I bet you could come up with five people who give off “Whole Foods” vibes and five people who give off “exclusively Costco” vibes.

My years of traveling for leisure and school has exposed me to America’s front line of security when it comes to air travel: TSA.

TSA workers are the few people who slightly scare me. Outside of them, I only fear people who can tie knots with their tongues, ventriloquists and the Witch from The Wizard of Oz. The last time I saw a photo of her I didn’t sleep for three nights. (This happened about three weeks ago.)

I’ve compiled for you a short list of “thorns” that come with travel. Maybe I’m dramatic, or maybe I’m being realistic, but let’s go.

1. Weight limits and bag fees

How am I supposed to be able to know what 50 pounds feels like without a scale? There is nothing more humbling than having to open a suitcase in front of a group of total strangers and frantically take clothes out of your bag to avoid being charged a billion dollars to check your bag. But that's also something that never made sense to me. Why are you charging me? The weight is still going to be there… Charging me isn’t going to make that extra weight from my sweater and seven Jellycats that I shoved at the last minute disappear.

Also, I’m not trying to put layers on to fly. I could fly in a bikini and still be sweating. My body temperature goes #wackadoodle time when I travel.

2. TSA

I could go on a whole article series about this topic.

First, don’t yell at me to take any large electronics or extra batteries out of my bag. Stop telling me to separate my electronics in different bins. Stop yelling at me in general. It’s 6 a.m. and I’m about to fly back to the middle of Pennsylvania. Do you think I’m happy, either?

Seeing people’s feet also is just something that I don’t think God necessarily had in mind when designing us. Like come on, seeing a grown man in a suit take his loafers off to reveal taco socks is kind of a thrill, but also concerning. Also, the people who just have their bare dogs out on the airport floor? That's enough of that.

3. Collecting your belongings after security

It’s like when you die in Minecraft and try to run over to collect your inventory before it despawns.

Remember that TSA agent who was yelling at you to separate all your stuff? Well now they’re telling you to hurry up and grab all your belongings so people can keep moving through. Maybe if all my things weren’t in 12 of those gray bins I’d be all packed up by now.

Also, don’t get me started about the walk of shame that comes after.

You’re carefully balancing 11 different things in your hands; you have a sweatshirt half on; your shoes are just barely on your feet, and your backpack is wide open, and there is now music playing from your phone because your Airpods disconnected when you had to take them out and place them in a smaller gray bin. The price of traveling.

4. Airport Food Prices

I feel like this just speaks for itself. I get that everyone is coming from different time zones and places but who, how and why did we let a bag of Cape Cod Chips cost $8? I’m talking about the tiny little bags of chips that you’d get during an elementary school field day. A pre-packaged salad is $17.99. For that same price you could buy a sweatshirt that you can wear in the future. Would you rather buy a plastic container of leaves or a sweatshirt that you can wear for years?

Also, we (society) need to stop with the sit-down restaurants that only use iPads to place orders. Why are we encouraging iPad kid behavior?

5. The people who clap when the plane lands

Bro, just stop. I understand clapping for a pilot who flew from Boston Logan International Airport to London Heathrow Airport, but recently on my flight from New York LaGuardia Airport to Boston Logan — after touching down in the Dirty Boston — these people started clapping. To me, this was the equivalent of walking from your dorm to your class; yeah, it was a little bit of work, but it also isn’t that big of a deal. We need to stop clapping when the plane lands.

We also need to restrain the people who get up and grab their bags from the overhead compartments as soon as the plane makes contact with the ground. Chill, where do you think you’re going? I get that you love your monogrammed suitcase but there are 17 rows of people in front of you who still need to get their stuff.

One time I was flying to Ireland and some guy got up as soon as the plane touched down to pull his suitcase from the overhead bins. On the way down the suitcase hit the hand of someone who was clapping for the pilot. We ended up being delayed because he broke her wrist with the velocity of his bag coming down.

Bottom line is: traveling has its thorns but it’s what allows us to see the world, meet new people and get back to school in the middle of Pennsylvania. As much as it may be stinky at times, we need to remember that every rose has its thorn(s).

