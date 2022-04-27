Wow.

I finally made it to the end, and I don’t know how to feel about it. Should I smile, or should I cry? Maybe I'll do both.

Four years of hard work and dedication, being up late at night, crying myself to sleep and laughing with friends until my stomach hurts, I never thought I’d see the day — not because I didn’t believe in myself — but because I was just a freshman thinking of how far away my graduation day was.

But, time flew.

I remember my first day at Penn State Abington — it was August 7, 2018, and I was driving with my music blasting to the parking lot where the shuttle came and picked up the students who parked off campus.

It was about 7:25 a.m. I sat in the Lares Building, got breakfast and waited for my class to start — I came to campus extremely early to ensure I was at my 8 a.m. on time. Around 7:45, I walked to my class and sat in the very first row because I heard that’s where the smartest people sit.

The first day was OK, but it was nothing like high school. People weren’t really eager to talk or make friends. After class was over, everyone rushed out the door while I took time packing up my books. I had to get adjusted to this new chapter of mine — college life.

I was a commuter, so I didn’t get much of the college experience that year, but I met great people.

Fast forward to junior year when I moved to the State College area — yes, during the coronavirus pandemic. I was sad to leave my family back in Philadelphia, but it was time to be on my own — I didn’t know what to expect.

Changing my environment while knowing little to no one in the midst of a worldwide lockdown was nerve wracking. I began having my doubts about the whole thing, but there was no turning back. I already registered for my classes and signed my lease.

I can never forget moving into my first apartment.

My mom and I walked in with a suitcase in each of our hands. We unlocked the door and were bombarded with love and many hugs from my then-roommates who turned out to be lifelong friends.

Having Nicole Samuel, Stacey George and Tylaya Kint as my roommates that year was a blessing, and God must’ve known I needed them during that time. Samuel and George were seniors while Kint and I were juniors, and they showed us the ins and outs of campus — they never left us astray.

They were like my big sisters, and I dreaded the day they graduated because I knew I would have to navigate my senior year without them.

Now I’m here — two weeks away from my own graduation, writing my last column ever for The Daily Collegian and taking a trip down memory lane on the challenges and the accomplishments I've encountered throughout my time at Penn State.

I wouldn’t trade it for anything. In fact, I would do it all over again.

This chapter of my life is coming to an end, and I’m ready to start writing the next one. I say this with butterflies in my stomach and tears in my eyes, but I’m ready to make my permanent mark on this world.