Gen Z has a lot to be proud of.

We’re at the forefront of a lot of social change; we happen to be very tech savvy and have successfully put self-care as a No. 1 priority.

One thing about our generation, though, is that we’re some of the most awkward people on the planet. We grew up during a time when smartphones and tablets were starting to really get going, making us the last generation that didn’t have an iPad in our face since birth.

If you disagree about our generation being too involved on our phones, allow me to be your wakeup call.

When we’re stationary, we’re on our phones. When we’re moving, we are either on our phones or blocking out the world with our AirPods or Beats.

Think about the number of times you see people walking on the street every day. Now think about the number of times you bury your head in your phone instead of actually smiling or greeting them.

Most of the time, that thought process is taking place on both sides of the interaction.

Why is this happening? Why is it so hard to smile? Well, the easy answer is assuming that the other person won’t smile back, and as a consequence, it would be awkward.

But, what happens when you just stare at each other? You guessed it — it’s awkward again.

We spend most of our time seeing people from behind a screen that when we see people in person, we’re taken aback. Maybe it’s the thought of them judging us back, or maybe it’s the eye contact that just makes us uncomfortable.

Everyone knows social media and technology can allow us to find a community of people you relate to, but once people find this community, they suddenly stop looking — with our physical community taking the hit.

Once the people in a community feel unapproachable, the morale of the community overall gets lost and diminished. When there’s a feeling that everyone in the community isn’t caring for one another, community-based programs are sure to decline in membership and availability.

The importance of physical community can’t be understated. We’re social beings, and face-to-face interactions are vital in improving our confidence and self-esteem. It also helps us to better understand body language.

We’re doing such good work in the world as an entire generation, so if we can get past our apprehensiveness of social interactions, the sky will be the limit.

We have more tools than any generation has ever had. We should be able to thrive if we can get over that hurdle. I’ve seen time and time again that Gen Z is full of compassionate and driven individuals whose own insecurities get in the way of their potential.

Every generation has to build upon the successes of its predecessor and rectify its mistakes. If this all makes me sound like a boomer, that’s OK because I can’t continue to sit by as so many of my peers suffer from such fierce social anxiety.