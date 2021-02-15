Due to the current state of the world, most classes at Penn State have had to move online making use of the video chat software, Zoom.

Zoom has become an integral part of our lives with most of the past year taking place on small rectangles on our computer screens. Many people have injected an element of fun and excitement into the virtual screens, such as a background of a tropical island or a filter that makes you look like a cat.

Here are some fun things to do on your Zoom class video to help spread joy.

Shotgun a beer

What would make class better than an ice cold brewski? Show your 8 a.m. intro to Spanish class how cool you really are by crushing some Coors. You can even make a drinking game out of it by taking a shot every time the professor asks you to leave class.

Drop your device from a tall building

Give your class a great view by dropping the device you’re doing class on (laptop, phone, tablet etc.) off of a tall place. Just imagine their horror from seeing the view from a parking garage to an uncontrollable spinning to a loud thump as your device shatters across the asphalt.

Frame someone for murder

Cover yourself in fake blood and then log onto class. Type into the chat “(insert name of framed murderer here) did it” and then wipe your bloody hand across the screen and collapse to the floor. A great way to get back at people who have wronged you.

Floss

No, I'm not talking about the sick dance move my fellow youths. Instead, take care of your oral hygiene while in class. Simply show your Zoom feed how to reach all those tricky places around your gum line. Your classmates will be feeling just as clean as you will.

Weep uncontrollably

Guaranteed to make everyone feel comfortable and not awkward, begin sobbing for no reason during your class. When someone asks if you are OK, don’t respond and just keep crying. Eventually your professor will excuse you from class after making everyone feel better.

Start a land war

Simply bring your Zoom class along as you attempt to annex a small country. Soon treaties get involved and international intervention begins, and before you know it, military superpowers start trading blows across nation-states. By the end your classmates will have learned something.