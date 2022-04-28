I've spent a lot of time over the past few years thinking about senior columns. And I don't mean I've spent a lot of time thinking about my own eventual senior column. Instead, I’ve spent an alarming amount of time reading other peoples’ senior columns. From my friends to alumni who I’ve never spoken to, if you've graduated from the Collegian in The Last Five Years or so, there's a good chance I’ve read your senior column at least twice.

I'm infatuated by the concept of senior columns. Four years — maybe more or less, depending on the author — are accumulated into 1,000 or so words. Every person who's made an impact on your Collegian or college career in general is mentioned.

So I'd like to thank the White Loop drivers, the Hiester Street Chipotle employees, the elevators in Willard and every food delivery driver in State College, as they’ve all made a tremendous impact on my Collegian experience.

My time at the Collegian has been a collection of moments that are representations of the emotions that led me to grow into a much more mature person than I was when I stood locked outside of the James Building as a freshman, desperately trying to get in so I wouldn’t miss candidate class.

In a recent Instagram DM from Phoebe Cykosky, she (junior-English and criminology) said, “No I know, like I feel like each part of this year was like its own season of a TV show, and I just wanna rewatch parts.” And as my time at the Collegian comes to a close, I agree with Phoebe, and I want to rewatch many parts.

I’d like to rewatch every random BJC concert I covered sophomore year — even the ones where EDM was blaring so loudly that I couldn’t understand what any of my interviewees were saying when I replayed voice memos back in my dorm in McElwain Hall. I’d rewatch every news budget meeting where, though I hadn’t yet branched out to speaking at the Collegian, I still laughed to myself about practically everything Braden Dyreson and James Langan said.

I’d want to rewatch when Jade Campos and I gradually became friends while sitting at our desks in Midtown Square, waiting for Lindsey Toomer to finish reading the day’s lifestyle stories. Lily LaRegina said we were like “Disney Channel BFFs” once when Jade and I were probably doing something like printing out photos of CNN’s John King to hang on our desks during the 2020 election.

Lindsey, Maddie Aiken and Shane Connelly showed me I had the capability to lead on a larger scale. In this Collegian TV show universe, that would have been a moment where stan Twitter went crazy. They showed me how to lead with compassion and drive :flushed:, and they gave me the confidence that I could complete my top threedom just as successfully as they had.

Then Jade, Jerry Hassel, honorary staff member Michael Habgood and I packed up Midtown Square, and that was a season finale. We concluded a year of Animal Crossing, Taylor Swift and too many Roots UberEats orders (that one was only part of my storyline, though.)

It was a new season, and I kicked it off by getting violently sunburnt at the Involvement Fair and by talking too much about my many blisters (Luke, the Chacos betrayed me). A new group of editors sat on the old wooden floor of my living room, since we only had one couch at the time. Jade, Ben McClary and I played computer games while Andrew Porterfield taught the group about Blox and social media, and we laughed a bit too much and a bit too loud for something that was supposed to be a professional occasion.

Max Ralph returned to the office to complete yet another roster page one Wednesday in September, and Andrew and Jade greeted me with a shiny birthday sign and gifts. Later, Max told me it was shitty that I had a versus print night on my 22nd birthday, but it was one of the most joyful and laughter-filled birthdays I’d ever had.

All of BOE sat in Ben’s warm, Christmas tree-lit apartment late on a Friday in December and exchanged gifts like the little family we had become over the past semester — even if those gifts included items like an old tricycle and a used set of markers.

And by the end of that semester, we couldn’t get the group that apprehensively gathered in my bare living room in August to stop talking. Admittedly, I was often the perpetrator of the talking, but BOO meetings shifted from a composed discussion of serious topics to being about 60% wire question and 40% actual BOOing. I collected little scraps of paper that revealed random facts about my fellow editors — and as people have noticed while sitting at my desk, I’ve saved many.

The weather grew warmer — even with a few April snowfalls — and many of us filled our weekends with dancing, drinks and togetherness. During the annual Collegian bar crawl, I woke up with sore legs after we passionately jumped and yelled along to “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” at the Phyrst.

And, at the end of yet another season, I want to rewatch Courtney Benedetto progress in getting ready to take over as the next managing editor. Print nights where I frequently asked everyone if they were doing OK with their pages turned into nights of me aimlessly riding the office Razor scooter down the ramps in Willard while Courtney handled the, “Are you guys all doing OK?”

Alas, this isn’t “Euphoria,” so I won’t be rewatching any of these moments any time soon. But I’m grateful for all of them, as they’ve all allowed me to grow into someone who’s much more confident and mature and happy.

I’ll hold the Collegian, and especially each person I’ve ever met here, in a non-erasable space in my brain, and I’ll pull excerpts to remember from this space often.

It’s mostly a collection of funny stories anyway.

—

There have been a lot of important people I’ve met at the Collegian. Lifestyle staff fall 2020 made me excited to be an editor and made me feel like I was doing what I was supposed to be doing. You all were probably confused by me and my humor at first, but it seems like I grew on you (not literally, I’m still 4’11).

In spring 2021, I retained practically the exact same staff, so you were used to my antics by then. To every person I’ve had the privilege of teaching, you’ve made my time at the Collegian so special. I loved watching you all grow and develop your voices. Besides, we were always the cool, edgy staff that sat secluded from the crowd at full staff bondings.

Being part of BOE was one of my favorite parts of college, simply because it was a preassembled group of dedicated creatives who still didn’t take themselves too seriously. To every person I’ve been on BOE with, you’re amazing, and thanks for listening to every thought that entered my brain in random Slack.

And especially to Jerry Hassel, one of my past co-editors who I cannot imagine my time at Penn State without. During each car ride with air freshener scents swirling around us while we listened to Taylor, or maybe Marina, or maybe “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” you slowly became one of my best friends. You are someone who I always know I can tell anything to, and I know you’ll never judge me. I probably owe you a lot of money. Let me know if you ever want me to give you any of that money.

Working as the managing editor this year, I had the added perk of working with four graphic designers who are so talented that I don’t understand how they can do what they do. Just ask Ben to show you the graphics I made in fall 2020. Then you’ll understand why I’m constantly so impressed by all of you. Ben, Carson, Annika and Sai, you all are amazing. I will be so excited every time I see your fronts on my Twitter timeline next year. Rush TDC GD for clear skin.

Over the past four months, I’ve been lucky enough to work with one of my favorite BOEs yet — composed of big personalities, creative humor and unique insights.

Phoebe Cykosky, I remember when you came to Midtown Square one time. You told us you were Phoebe, and I thought, “That’s fun, I know her byline well but not her face.” Do you remember when we actually became friends? Because truthfully I don’t. We went from co-workers to the two bitches who no one likes pretty seamlessly. I feel so happy when I see how much fun you’re having with reporters at news meetings — you can tell from the sea of smiles and giggles trickling in from those blue couches that this staff really respects you, looks up to you, and most importantly, thinks you’re really funny.

Megan Swift, who effortlessly balances a million responsibilities — something you’ll never catch me trying to do — and does it all with a grin and eternal willingness to improve. Your drive is unmatched. Your desire to lead with compassion and to create an inclusive newsroom makes me hopeful that the Collegian table in Willard will become even more bubbly and smiley next year.

Will Aguirre, whose calm and joyful energy I try to emulate. I’ve heard people say that it seems like you never get stressed, and instead, you glide through challenges with an unparalleled confidence and ease. However, the fact that you have a broken elbow right now and don’t seem stressed about it stresses me out a bit. You’re the type of person who can make me laugh so easily — for example, I remember thinking it was funny when you explained that you had to have your laptop plugged in constantly while on press row (mine has reached that same status now, so maybe I got karma for thinking that was funny.) I can’t wait to see what you do as DME because after all, I think we were pretty funny together on TDC main at THON.

Courtney Benedetto, who has quickly soared from being one of my first candidates as an editor to now being my managing editor successor. At the end of last year, I told Lindsey that I hoped you would apply for BOE. Then at the beginning of this year, I told Jade and Andrew that I hoped you would apply for ME. Lifestyle is now the strongest I’ve ever seen it, and I hope you give yourself credit for all that you've done with Kit and Will to grow this special staff over these two semesters. Even in the times when you tell me you’re having a hard week, it never shows. You still power on with an aura of peace. But, don’t work yourself too hard next year, and always remember how capable you are.

Seth Engle, who I’ve gone from being a huge fan of from afar (just ask Max) to having the privilege of working with you on BOE. You were the best last-minute BOE addition we could have asked for, and I can’t wait to keep reading your football stories next year. You made me enjoy reading about sports — that’s pretty impressive.

Luke Vargas, whose words, almost illegibly scribbled on a Post-It note, will stay with me as I inevitably face challenges in the near future. I enjoy every conversation we've ever had, from the greatness of Chacos to the beauty of the Avett Brothers to the existence of God. Thank you for entrusting me with editing the “for wisdom'' tab on the budget sheet, even when all I add is different lyrics from “Company's” "Being Alive."

Max Ralph, who I spent the summer learning things with: You got adjusted to BOE, and I learned too much about sports. You’re one of the first new editors I worked with as I transitioned from beat editing to managing editor, and I’m so grateful for that. I held you against your will (a little) most Wednesdays in the fall, and I always knew that whether it was a story you wrote, a story you edited or yet another roster page that I was going to be met with perfection. And you don’t get frequent credit for this one, but you’ve led football staff with honesty, maturity and compassion. I sat at the table outside of the office while you calmly told the football reporters that not everyone would be able to make the trip to Wisconsin that weekend, and I took notes on the way you handled the situation.

Joe Eckstein, who was one of my first candidates, and who helped make lifestyle so much more fun. You’re consistently one of the most reliable staff members in each position you’ve held — lifestyle candidate of the semester for a reason! And, you’re consistently one of the most reliable staff members in your witty humor and welcoming energy. You’ve completely transformed opinion staff into an avenue for learning and growing and allowing each of your columnists to find their unique voice. I’m sorry about the time I said I hated “La Haine” — to be fair, I would’ve liked it more if it weren’t for a class. Not as bad as “Mank” though!

Lily LaRegina, who initially, our interactions were limited to mildly uncomfortable small talk before events that we were both covering. And then we realized how much we have in common — the more superficial stuff, like loving “Hadestown,” and the more profound stuff, like the ways in which we want to live our lives. Much like the name of your favorite man Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, you’ve been a steady, consistent rock in our group of friends and editors. It’s been a pleasure to watch photo staff fall in love with your warm humor and never-ending talent.

Sophia Montanye, who is the definition of badass. You’ve led a staff that tends to be more male-dominated to excellence, and you’ve kept a lovely composure the whole time. You remind me of Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” — I’m assuming you’ve seen that movie if you understand how good “Hairspray” is. I watch you lead multimedia meetings with ease and confidence as you guide staff members to move the Collegian into a hub for creativity and innovation.

Ben McClary, who is the only person on BOE who doesn’t think I'm crazy for the musical obsession — even if you still think I'm crazy for all of the other reasons like everyone else. It’s impressive that you were somehow able to transfer my vague descriptions of what I want a front page to look like into something that I’ll probably hang on my walls for years. Thank you for listening to me talk too much about an obscure movie musical from 2014. You should give the original cast album more of a chance.

Andrew Porterfield, I once told Shane and Lindsey that I hoped it wouldn’t be awkward when we were sharing an office because we didn’t really know each other. They told me that they also hoped it wouldn’t be awkward because we’d be spending a lot of time together. And now a year later, we elected to take the same English 202 class, and you’re one of the people in my life who I trust the most.

We are an unlikely friendship duo from the outside, but I think we bonded so quickly over all of our shared traits on the inside. From me asking you questions about sports to us deciding to skip class on the same days, you’ve been such an integral part of this year, and I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to have taken up that space. Now go take a break since we’re done. I know we both love taking a break.

Jade Campos, who I wish I could stay with at the Phyrst drinking cherry bombs forever. And I’ll tell you every thought and emotion I’m experiencing. And then you can tell me every thought and emotion you're experiencing. Or we can stay in the BJC on a bright Sunday morning of THON, yelling along to “Hey Jude” and spraying people with tiny water guns together forever. It's up to you — you know I don't have strong opinions about this type of stuff.

Something definitely aligned in the universe or with God or something else when we both apprehensively applied to edit junior year because now I don't want to imagine my junior and senior years without you. Nor do I want to imagine the rest of my life without you. That sounds like I’m professing my love for you, but we can save that for when men are being weird to us at the bars.

And Jade and Andrew together, thank you for being my partners in crime. I believe we bring out the best in each other, and this year would've been a lot more difficult had it not been for the two of you. We may be finished as Top 3, but you'll never be finished with receiving multiple two-minute long voice messages from me.

Believe and support survivors of sexual assault. Don’t let the Collegian become too cliquey. Peace.

Becky Marcinko is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism and was The Daily Collegian's 2021-22 managing editor until 6:15 a.m. this morning.