When I arrived in Barcelona, it was my top priority to get familiar with the culture as soon as possible — naturally, since I’m going to be living here for four months.

A huge difference, and possibly the most important when visiting any city in Spain from the U.S., is the dining culture.

I was warned this aspect of daily life was going to be a huge adjustment for me. Last semester, I was quickly eating a Quest Bar and an iced coffee to go from Edge in the morning, then swiping my Penn State ID at the dining halls at 5 p.m. every day like clockwork.

In Spain, it’s typical to sit for breakfast. There are cafes on every block where you can sit outside at tables on the sidewalk and have a café con leche — coffee with milk.

Don’t even think about ordering an iced coffee. They don’t do that here, especially during the current winter months, even though it’s above 50 degrees and sunny most days. In the summer it’s acceptable, but it’s still just a hot coffee accompanying a glass of ice for you to mix yourself.

One of my classmates told me when she asked for iced coffee, the waiter told her to take the hot coffee outside if she really wanted it to cool down.

Another important thing to know about coffee here is they don’t use the syrups that we do back in the States — rest in peace to my love for any sweet coffee. It’s definitely a bit bland, but luckily I can always grab sugar to load it up with to get my fix.

Along with breakfast, any kind of pastry is a popular choice. I’ve never been a huge fan of croissants, but I definitely tried to be for my first week here in an attempt to blend in.

That’s one meal to get used to eating. But wait — it’s common to eat two breakfasts. One when waking up, and then coworkers or friends will take a break around 11 a.m. and sit for another coffee — together.

Lunch may have been the greatest shock to me. The days in State College were just too busy for me to drop everything and have a meal, and the scare of slipping into a food coma midday was enough to make me opt for a snack instead — unless I was meeting up with my roommate Grace for our Friday debriefing of our weeks in the HUB, a moment I looked forward to sharing with her all week long.

That’s exactly what lunch is here — a social event. It occurs around 2 p.m. and usually consists of tapas. If you’ve heard anything about Spain, surely you’ve heard of tapas — they’re a way of life here.

If you aren’t familiar, tapas are appetizers you share with your table. Like Half Apps after 9 p.m. at Applebees but better.

The bill is usually split evenly, and anyone can dig into the dishes typically consisting of calamari, jamón, pan con tomate, patatas bravas and croquettes. Those are just a few of my personal favorites so far, but there are still so many I’m excited to try.

In addition to this typical lunch, something else popular is called “el menú del día” — meaning the menu of the day. This is an affordable three-course meal usually costing around 10 euros. It changes every day depending on what’s popular or what the local produce is.

It’s also common to drink a glass of wine or beer during lunch — probably not something you’d see students do at Champs in between classes.

For beverages, ordering a coffee after plates are cleaned and cleared by the waiter is also common. It’s good for warding off that post-big meal drowsiness.

Dinner is notoriously late, usually beginning around 8-10 p.m. It’s not as important as lunch, however. After being exhausted from finishing lunch when I typically eat dinner, it’s still taking me a little bit to remember to eat what used to be the meal I looked forward to the most.

Something quite shocking in this new world of dining is the way the servers let you keep to yourself when dining. They’re not constantly coming to you and asking if everything’s OK. You usually have to get their attention to ask for the check — and that’s after a meal that could span for hours.

Spain understands the power of food. It’s a universal language — a way to connect with others. I may not speak the best Spanish yet, but if I split a plate of tapas with anyone from around the world, they’re sharing with me in an effort of growing a connection. This time with one another is important.

The teacher of a class I’m in called Barcelona “the culinary city” and explained that when it comes to food in the U.S., it’s rarely seen in this perspective compared to Spain. Dining for the experience is an occasional treat, and drive-thrus with friends are more common — everything is rushed.

This is especially true for students who live off campus without meal plans. Luckily for me, last year when I lived on campus, many people from The Daily Collegian also had meal plans. I always wondered why I was so comfortable opening up to them and how they became some of my best friends so quickly.

Now, I realize this happened because we made it a point to sit together and eat almost every day. I had never really put together how important that was to the roots of our friendships, which are now strong enough that I know they’ll last me long after our days of studying West Dining’s menu come to an end.

Next year, I’m no longer living on campus, which is why I’m so excited to have this new understanding of dining to foster relationships. While I don’t have the excuse of being in Spain to spend so much money, I’m eager to sit down with my friends no matter the setting — whether it be my apartment or a Starbucks — and take a break from my fast-paced days to hear about my friends’ lives.

Being a senior, I want to soak up as much time as possible that I have with these people who are important to me. While I was always excited to go get Dunkin’ with my friend Justin on weekend mornings, we always mobile ordered our drinks to get the quickest and most convenient coffee as we could. We never spent more than a minute in the building, face-to-face with each other.

My definition of convenient is different now. I’ve been learning a lot about how to look at things like this — different, instead of “weird” versus “normal.”

It’s going to be convenient for me when I have clear memories of experiences with my friends — even small ones like sitting for meals — when I’m missing my time at Penn State, not how quickly they made my drink.

So, Justin, Grace and everyone else back home, I hope you’re ready to sit in Dunkin’ with me, and maybe get those mini hash browns and bagel bites as our own version of tapas and talk for as long as we possibly can.