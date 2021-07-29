I recently returned from a trip to the Florida Gulf Coast, and I’ve consequently gained a greater knowledge of how harmful chemicals can be to our environment.

As I walked on the beach the first day, I was shocked to find many dead fish floating in the red and brown ocean: I haven’t seen anything like this before in my life.

While the water progressively improved over the course of a week, there were still dead fish and sea life washing up on the beach — it was incredibly shocking. My family and I were so concerned that we researched what was going on and talked to people staying at the same place as us.

What was happening and is currently still happening is called a red tide.

While this has been happening since before humans roamed the land, a red tide is caused when certain types of algae grow out of control, creating harm to both sea and human life. The water can look red, green or even brown.

This is a somewhat natural occurrence, but human activities increase the frequency of red tides — especially along the Gulf of Mexico. Chemicals from farms, factories and sewage treatment plants dissolve into the water and thus create red tides.

Red tides then supply harmful toxins that can kill sea life and animals. Animals can also ingest toxins, which can make people who eat local fish sick.

Satellites and local news stations are monitoring the tides, but that’s not preventing hundreds of fish from washing up on shore — it’s still something scientists can’t predict.

And, there are plenty of human effects that result from red tides that I personally experienced.

Toxins from brevis cells found in the gulf are released into the air, causing respiratory irritation. I couldn’t imagine someone with asthma or other respiratory problems being exposed to this — that could gravely affect them.

When I was outside or near the beach, I would start coughing, and I could almost feel the cough start from the irritation in the back of my throat after just inhaling air. This happened to my family members and other people at the beach, too.

I was told it was safe to swim, but there were several dead fish in the water at times, which means there was harmful bacteria in the ocean. Some people have also experienced burning eyes and skin irritation.

I’ve never experienced anything that harsh — my eyes were constantly irritated. I even developed a rash from skin irritation near my eyes. Gross, I know, but it’s the truth.

Red tides have been especially elevated this year and have been plaguing locations like Tampa harshly due to 200 million gallons of polluted water the Piney Point fertilizer plant is dumping into the bay.

So, why would anyone from Penn State or anyone who doesn’t live in that area care about what is going on in Florida?

Fertilizers and runoff from farms across the country are going to lead to the ocean at some point. Even runoff from personal fertilized yards is affecting this.

We can prevent this. We can help while in the middle of Pennsylvania, though we may not have an ocean in our backyards. Toxins are going to lead into the oceans one way or another — no matter where you are in the world.

If this problem continues, this is going to lead to more and more animals dying. It’s going to harm more humans — it isn’t going to end well.

Hundreds and hundreds of fish are washing up dead on shores, and I had no idea this was even a problem. Most people remain oblivious to these detrimental red tides.

Nonetheless, it’s important to discuss this issue more because our world depends on it — even if it isn’t happening in your own state. It will still impact you somehow.

Stay educated. Climate change and issues like red tides are real and happening across the country.

Red tides are a mystery yet to be fully solved, and they should not go unnoticed.