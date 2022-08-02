If you’re anything like me, it’s impossible to be productive unless you’re in an environment that suits you.

Personally, I need to be in a local cafe with good lighting and friendly service to be the best version of myself. I need to be able to take a break from work and talk to someone for a little.

But, it’s different for everyone.

The importance of finding your own place to be productive can’t be overlooked. Characteristics of the environment such as lighting, noise and temperature have a direct effect on productivity.

The idea of buckling down and forcing yourself to work only does any good if the environment is acceptable to your subconscious.

Whether you need to be secluded or surrounded by people is also important to figure out.

Even though you may want to be surrounded by people, it may not be best for your productivity. The opposite can also be true.

Do the research to figure out when you’re the most productive, and you will be happier and feel more accomplished. We’ve all had that study session where we planned to get a lot done but ended up only getting done a fraction of what we had to do or sometimes nothing at all.

It might have been fun, but it creates more stress for all of us later on. It might eat into time later on when you’d rather do something else.

If you can set a window of time for yourself and stick to it, you’ll go to sleep at night feeling a lot more accomplished.

It’s all about sticking to your plan, which is easier said than done, but that’s why the environment is so important. If you’re excited to be in that spot, you’ll have more of an urge to be there and make the most of the time.

As much as people want to live without a schedule and play things by ear, it’s not a life that works for everyone. That’s not a bad thing, and it makes it easier for you to commit to a schedule.

Many people may think it doesn’t really matter, but that’s precisely why they need to try. They aren’t lying when they say you never know until you try.

You could take everything I’ve said and decide that it means nothing, and you can flip me off on the street if you see me.

But if you do, I’ll just know you’re not happy because you can’t find your productive space.

Don’t be bitter because you want to be better. Mic drop…