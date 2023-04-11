When filling out one of my last applications during the application process, I had a funny feeling that Penn State was going to be a home in some sort of way.

The first “oh s—” college moment happened to me during the fall Involvement Fair freshman year. I remember aimlessly and mindlessly wandering through the stalls, trifolds and people literally hurling candy at me as I walked down the aisles. I passed something called The Daily Collegian, gave it a thought, but continued walking.

Fast forward to summer of my sophomore year, and I’m sitting in a hotel room writing a mock article as part of my summer candidacy for the Collegian. Fast forward a few more weeks, and I’m sitting in an orange swirly chair at the Collegian table at the office in the Willard Building.

Although I’m not usually a timid or shy person, the first couple of trips to the table scared me. I was a STEM kid surrounded by a bunch of communications and journalism majors and had no way of breaking through their skulls to see what they thought of me.

Comments like: She’s a nerd; she probably thinks she's better than us; she looks so sad, but I guess that’s what STEM does to you, all swirled around my head as I sat at the table, usually eating something from Irving’s chaotically and concerningly attempting to chip away at my chemistry homework.

I learned very quickly that frankly, nobody cared what my major was, and being a STEM kid wasn’t a big deal. Everyone was welcoming to me, and it made me feel like I had a home.

My first editors were Andrew Buckman and Joel Haas. I will admit, at first I was afraid of Buckman, but with time, I slowly became less afraid, and if anything, he may be the one afraid of me now.

Joel was quiet, and still is, but we’ve created a joke of false “firing” whenever I do something wrong or if something goes south.

The little connection, friends, jokes, stories and adventures that have unfolded on the second floor of Willard between fellow Collegian members and I have been what has made my college experience so rich.

I get pink frosted donuts with my friend Olivia who does opinions with me, spend late Wednesday nights at print night with the squad and go to birthday parties celebrating our writers and the gifts that they share with us.

State College still felt like a big place to me, and Penn State still had so many unfamiliar faces. Despite the feeling of being so small, I found comfort and familiarity in the Collegian.

Everyone on all of the staffs welcomed me with open arms (Olivia Estright literally gave me a hug the first time I met her) and encouraged me to share my college experiences and life adventures.

Writing for sports and being a columnist allowed me to connect with the Penn State community in ways that research labs and other clubs wouldn’t have enabled me to do. The Collegian really has become one of the most important parts of my life and has introduced me to people who have single handedly changed my thinking and, well, my life. (I know it sounds cliche but sometimes the truth is sappy.)

The Collegian used to be the student newspaper I saw in bins around campus, but now it means so much more to me.

The Collegian is one of the many homes I have at school, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.