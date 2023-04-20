A few weeks ago, during Penn State’s Startup Week, I discovered a student entrepreneurship market in downtown State College.

The event, which was located at 3 Dots Downtown, hosted several students who showcased a variety of their work — paintings and portraits, handmade candles and jewelry, architecturally fascinating LEGO structures and thrifted clothing.

The vast amount of creativity encapsulated at each booth was inspiring. There were countless students marketing themselves and supporting sustainable actions.

I ended up circling throughout the entire marketplace and engaging in conversation with each seller. Each student had a unique story — sharing how they came to create what lay on the booth in front of them.

Everything displayed at the marketplace was unique and different — not the typical garb you’d find inside of a fast fashion retail store — and the best part was its affordability.

Since I attended this marketplace, I’ve followed along on social media with the student entrepreneurs I met and even attended some of their recent pop-up shops.

After one pop-up, I walked home with a nifty hammered ring, a cozy Penn State crewneck and a '90s Penn State basketball T-shirt. (I got all of these items for the price of one sweater sold at The Family Clothesline.) It was awesome.

Each time I go to explore one of these pop-ups, it’s a whole new experience.

There’s something exhilarating about sifting through the racks of clothing and not knowing what I’ll find next.

Whether it’s a '90s Looney Tunes tee, a Penn State Resident Assistant shirt (yes, I did find this once) or a baller bomber jacket, the options are endless — and always surprising.

A majority of the pop-up shops have an accumulation of different vendors. Each time I track down a new pop-up shop, I’m introduced to more local retailers.

All of the vendors have a distinctive style — and a wide range of secondhand statement pieces.

At the most recent pop-up shop I attended, I volleyed between two different vendors and scooped up a stellar crewneck, race car tee and an Adidas jacket. (I’d also like to mention that many of these pop-up locations supply courtesy beverages and snacks for customers.) I happily enjoyed my free treat from Duck Donuts as I shopped around the sale.

These events have led to great deals of bonding and socialization as well.

One of my close friends, Caitie, has become my pop-up-shop-buddy. We like to seek out the sales together and explore new finds.

Caitie and I’ve enjoyed each other’s company and made new memories while attending these events, but we’ve also met a variety of new people.

At the last pop-up shop we attended, we chatted for about an hour with the people in line next to us.

While I’ve only just begun to explore the local entrepreneur scene downtown, it’s something that I plan to continue exploring — and I encourage other students to explore it as well.

Supporting local students and entrepreneurs while finding fun pieces in the process serves as a win-win scenario.

Go exploring, meet new people and find some cool stuff. You won’t regret it.

