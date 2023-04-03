Last week, I embarked on another trip around Europe to Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic.

Prague, located in the heart of Europe, is very well-known around the world for its rich architecture. I was blown away by how scenic the city truly is from the minute I got there.

I did a lot of research before going on the trip. Even though I didn’t know much about the city, I had always heard such great things about it.

What better time to cross this trip off the bucket list than when studying abroad in London — just under two hours away from the Czech city.

Prague was one of those places where every corner you turned you’d find something new. From historical churches to candy and ice cream shops, it never got old. Speaking of ice cream, the city is famous for a dessert known as “trdelníks,” without a doubt the best ice cream cone I’ve had.

This cone is a spiraled pastry dough with cinnamon sugar on the outside that’s made right in front of the customer, so every dessert comes out warm, complementing the gelato that goes inside.

From the mouthwatering smell to the first bite, this is the perfect dessert. I may or may not have gotten it more than once… in a day.

The Czech Republic is also very well-known for its beer, which didn’t disappoint. The iconic Pilsner Urquell was the world’s first pale lager, first introduced in 1842. I had my first taste of one at the Prague Beer Museum.

Above the delicious desserts and tasty beer, seeing some of Prague’s most famous attractions was even better.

The Prague Castle stands out over the skyline from many different angles of the city, the best view coming from the iconic Charles Bridge — built over the Vltava River.

The long and uphill walk to the castle was well worth it, as the views from the top of the hill were unbeatable.

Inside the castle was the magnificent St. Vitus Cathedral, which makes it so easy to find. The castle area also had delicious smelling food and gift shop venders around the cathedral.

Among other incredible sights was the astronomical clock, which has a very cool display when it strikes at the top of each hour. The Dancing House, a weirdly morphed and slanted hotel building was another very spectacular sight that had a rooftop bar with more views of the city.

One of my favorites sightings was the rotating head of Franz Kafka. The 42-layer sculpture rotates the face of Kafka for a few minutes each hour.

This trip’s definitely up there as one of my favorites this semester, and I’m glad I decided to take advantage of this opportunity. It really is amazing to be able to see all of these different countries and experiences that I’ll never take for granted.

As my final month studying abroad is quickly winding down, I’m excited to explore as much as I can before my time here is over, but I’m also getting excited to return back home in just over three weeks.