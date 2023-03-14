On Sunday, the academy hosted its 95th annual Oscars.

The academy has a rich history of identifying and nominating the best of the best in the motion picture industry, but it has fallen short for appreciating and showcasing masterpieces produced by creators who belong to minoritized groups.

In 2015, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite was born in response to the academy failing to include nominees of any other race or ethnicity in the pool.

In the last decade, 89% of all nominations went to white people, 6.3% to Black creatives, 2.6% to Latino/Hispanic people, and a slim 1.4% went to Asian creatives.

It’s apparent these numbers are terrifying. After all, the academy said its goal is to “advance and uphold excellence” within the industry; however, those statistics scream otherwise.

These shortcomings in inclusion and appreciation for the work done by minoritized artists not only affect our current generation but also have a concerning effect on future generations.

Growing up, I was constantly surrounded by white people in Beverly, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston just north of the Bean Town. Being raised in a community that was predominantly white, I felt a bit unsure of what my chances were in the world.

I was a very determined child and always wanted to take the most challenging road.

What was I going to be? Was being adopted a disadvantage compared to my peers? Will not being white give me less opportunities to make a name for myself?

It felt like I was in a world that preached inclusivity and equal opportunity, but when it came to matching words to actions, time and time again they failed me and my marginalized brothers and sisters.

A24 produced the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which was nominated for 11 Oscars across the board and in every category — highlighting the hard work and creativity of its Asian American cast.

The achievement of those in my Asian American community made my heart feel full, as we are just as smart, talented, worthy, hardworking and human as any other creator.

Seeing the representation and dedication of the Asian American actors gave me hope and brought me to tears throughout the program.

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan won Academy Awards for best actress in a leading role and best supporting actor, respectively — with Quan’s speech bringing me to tears.

Quan’s speech was personal, sincere and a display of raw emotion. He shared that he had spent months on a boat and at a refugee camp, and somehow he ended up on “Hollywood's biggest stage.”

He described his journey as “the American dream” and shared his gratitude for his family and friends who supported him all the way.

“Dreams are something that you have to believe in. To everyone out there, please keep your dreams alive,” Quan said after accepting the highest honor for an actor.

After listening to his speech, I muted the livestream and took some time to reflect.

I’m now in college, and I’m 20 years old with a whole life ahead of me. I’ve achieved more than I could’ve dreamed of and have helped more people than I would’ve ever imagined.

I may not have an Oscar, Emmy or some other fancy statuette, but what I do have is a soul that remains gentle and welcoming in a world that seems to have gone harsh and cold.

The people around me, both my minoritized friends and white friends, have supported me through all of my endeavors, and they’ll continue to root for me as I navigate through life’s labyrinth.

Each twist, turn and reroute on my journey has been influenced by a person, place, emotion or thing that has entered my life. Growing up as an adopted Chinese American, my childhood was much different than most others.

But differences are what make life exciting, and I know that without the challenges and amazing figures I had growing up, I wouldn’t have become the person I am today.

My Tufts University mentor Lynn Cheng worked with me every Sunday as I grew up. Trips to the Tufts campus and surrounding areas allowed me to learn more about my culture and myself — while also being educated on how to maneuver through life.

Although I was young, Cheng gave me lots of advice, and something she said stuck with me.

“Your parents kept your middle name, Yuan, for a reason. You are Grace, but before you were Grace, you were Yuan. Yuan represents the little version yourself, and I want you to become the person that Yuan would want as her best friend.”

So I did just that. Despite the limitations and momentary exhaustion that came with the adversity I faced each day, I didn’t let that deter me from becoming the best friend of my younger self.

I pursued the things I was passionate for, spoke about topics I felt drawn to and met people who inspired me.

In eighth grade, I was given the opportunity to share my story and experiences with other middle schoolers from across New England and Canada at the ADL Annual Convention that took place in Boston. I spoke on diversity, the harms of stereotyping and the value of inclusion.

I would like to think that 5-year-old Yuan would think it was pretty cool she got to share her story with thousands of other students — some who even related to her and her experiences.

Just a couple of years prior to the ADL convention, I watched Matthew McConaughey give one of my favorite acceptance speeches I’ve ever heard when he won Best Actor for his performance in “Dallas Buyers Club.”

His acceptance speech was focused around the concept of being your own hero.

“When I was 15 years old, I had a very important person in my life come to me and say, ‘Who’s your hero?’ and I said, ‘I got to think about that. Give me a couple of weeks.’ I come back two weeks later, this person comes out and says, ‘Who’s your hero?’ and I said, ‘It’s me in 10 years.’ Every year of my life, my heroes are always 10 years away.”

A24 introduced a hero to me: “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

The talent and love the crew has for the industry, art and for each other is beyond moving — and it paid off during the Oscars.

I know that little 5-year-old Gracie would look up to 15-year-old Gracie, and she would want to be 25-year-old Gracie so badly.

The joy that comes with seeing Asian American and other minoritized artists in the spotlight only inspires me more.

Seeing living proof that you can do anything makes a certain part of your soul spark, and then it’s up to you to decide what to do with it.

Quan’s mother waited 89 years for her son to win the award of a lifetime, as anything is possible for anyone in a life that’s merely a series of commas.

It's time to fully embrace experiencing and daring to do “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”