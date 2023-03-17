If you were to ask me what I was doing for spring break two weeks ago, I would’ve said the same automatic answer I say every year — nothing.

Just like every other year, I’d be going back home to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to do nothing for a week, and that was OK with me. It was normal and expected, even.

I’ve never been a spring break person.

Don’t get me wrong, the idea of sitting poolside or by the beach in 80-degree weather with a book in my hand and no care in the world sounds very nice and even something I’d see myself doing.

But there are two types of people in this world: those who go on spring break and those who don’t.

I’m the latter: the person who thinks a getaway would be fun — in theory — but then sits on the idea and realizes that it’s too much work, too much money or not something I’d actually be inclined to do, so the trip never happens.

However, for the first time ever, I broke my usual pattern of doing nothing and became a spring break person.

I know, I’m still in shock, too. Don’t worry, I’m still not a spring break person. I know where I belong.

This spring break, I went to Clearwater, Florida, sat poolside reading a book, walked along the beach, took an annoying amount of sunset pictures, got my first tan (burn) of the year, saw the Philadelphia Phillies lose a spring training game (You see, us non-spring breakers are bad luck.) and relaxed — or at least attempted to.

The thing they don’t warn you about when you go on spring break is you’re also expected to do nothing. But instead of nothing at home, it’s nothing by the pool or beach, and you can actually have fun here.

As a clearly inexperienced spring breaker, I had no idea what came with the territory and had no idea how to act.

It sounds dumb, right? You’re in Florida, in 80-degree weather, with no work to do, no people to see, and relaxing should be easy.

For some strange reason, though, it wasn’t. Here I was, in a place I’ve never been before, in shorts and a T-shirt still thinking about the things I should be doing and the work I have to do when I get back.

Not very spring break of me.

Even though I was in a place where relaxation was the only option, there was still a part of me that couldn’t fully accept it.

You see, there’s a mentality I’ve learned to live by: You have to work for something to be able to relax and feel good. It has to be earned.

When I sat by the tiki bar in Florida listening to live music, I thought to myself: “What have I done to earn this?”

I didn’t complete any assignments that day. I didn’t respond to any emails. I didn’t even check my Canvas to-do list. It seemed undeserving.

But therein lies the issue: this idea that we have to prove we can and deserve to relax.

I had never been to Clearwater before; I had never sat outside of a tiki bar listening to live music, and I had never had someone bring me lunch while on the beach. But I’m allowed to do all of this, and I deserve to do all of it, too. So do you.

I often struggle with this idea of being present and in the moment. I’m always worrying about what I have to do in the next hour, what I’ll be doing in the next 24 hours and what my next week will look like. It’s impossible for me to just sit and be present.

However, with nothing to do in Florida but just sit by the pool or beach, I started to become very good at it.

I’d just sit, close my eyes, soak up the sun (after applying copious amounts of sunscreen), listen to my surroundings (kids yelling in the pool) and be present.

To no surprise, I enjoyed my time a lot more once I stopped thinking about what I should be doing. I even had the chance to relax.

So, if you aren’t a typical spring break person like me, here’s a reminder that you can and deserve a spring break, too. I highly recommend it.

Take the time to be present — you can worry about whatever it is you’re worrying about later (that’s what I did) because it’ll be there when you get back.

Just sit, relax and be in the moment at least once, as everyone deserves a break.