I’m sick and tired.

I’m sick and tired of human identities becoming victims or survivors.

I’m sick and tired of condolences, empty promises of change and then nothing until the next time lives are lost due to gun violence, then the cycle repeats itself.

On Monday night, three people were fatally shot, and five others were injured in a mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing, Michigan.

The next morning, these students should’ve been celebrating Valentine’s Day. It should’ve been a holiday to hug your loved ones close and not from the relief of being spared as a victim to a murderer.

Instead, this holiday will forever be ingrained in their minds with trauma I wish to never understand. However, at a college campus myself, this isn't promised. That’s something I, and all students in the U.S., have to live with.

Just 15 months ago, Michigan mourned the loss of four high school students at Oxford High School.

This spring will be the first anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde Texas, which left 19 students and two adults dead.

And on Tuesday, we remembered the five-year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida.

These are just a few of too many incidents. According to the Gun Violence Archive, Michigan State’s tragedy is the 67th mass shooting in 2023 alone.

It’s too common for us to become desensitized to the real horror of these mass shootings when they happen from afar.

It’s shocking and terrifying, so why isn’t it a wake-up call? Why haven’t the past 66 shootings this year been the wake-up call? Will there ever be one?

Some of my most vivid memories in my learning environment while growing up are being shoved into small spaces to see how well we can hide in a lockdown.

I remember the days my teachers started locking our doors during all hours of the day after the horrific Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

We shouldn’t be practicing for when it’s our turn. We don’t want a turn. We need real change.

Students shouldn’t be afraid to go to school or pursue their degree. They shouldn’t wonder if a “goodbye” they say might be their last when they walk out the door to go to class.

We want promises from those in power to be fulfilled for once. We can’t continue to believe any individual is “pro-life” if they don’t see the issue that has been haunting our schools for years now.

Will those with the capability to help us ever realize being in government isn’t just about climbing the power ladder? Real people are losing their lives, and I want to be done watching the show that’s being put on by the government.

People shouldn’t keep idolizing guns when kids can’t even get an education without fear of them. We must push for stricter laws for those in possession.

Enough is enough. We can no longer sit by and let parents get their children ripped from them from one day to another.