Forming and stating opinions can already be a daunting task for many. You’re putting your thoughts and feelings out there — vulnerable to criticism or praise from others.

Although we spend our whole lives with opinions, deciding what type of Girl Scout cookie tastes best as a kid (clearly Tagalongs) is hardly going to to be as consequential or controversial compared to whether you think vaccinations should be mandated for students or your stance on abortion rights.

While opinions can be influenced by anyone, most notably family and friends or what news station you watch, there is one arena that has seemed to garner quite a bit of controversy — educators sharing their political views.

Teachers expressing their political stances can be an uneasy balancing act. On one hand, they’re entitled to the same freedom of speech protections each and every citizen is granted, but on the other, there’s always the possibility of parents lashing back or the administration placing the teacher on leave or firing them.

What’s even more of a negative than any parental backlash or firing is how teachers strongly expressing their views can make it hard for students to feel comfortable sharing their own opinions.

How are students supposed to be able to translate their feelings into statements out loud when they may feel they can’t express what they think in class out of fear of getting a lower grade or a berating from the teacher?

How is that supposed to make students feel the confidence and ability to express their views in adulthood?

I’ve had plenty of teachers and professors throughout my life who have discussed politics in the classroom. In history or political science classes, those discussions are inevitable.

For the most part, the teachers I’ve had in those topics have done an excellent job staying objectively neutral on the subjects. They’ve situated how both sides feel, promoted debate from students and only gave input when something stated was factually incorrect or a student went too far in a rant.

However, other teachers, especially those in non-political science or history classes, seemed to have gone out of their way to drag a certain political viewpoint or attack a stance — even when politics were not part of the conversation.

That benefits nobody.

Even in cases where I’ve agreed with what a teacher says during a rant, all I can think of is that students who have opposing views will never feel comfortable or safe to say their own views in this class ever again.

I don’t think any of my views are necessarily overtly partisan or controversial, but in many cases, I’ve altered what I write or say in class in order to appeal to the teachers in fear of grade retaliation, against professors from both sides of the political spectrum.

That’s not a healthy learning environment.

When in a position of authority, the best way to promote inclusivity is to allow those who look to you for guidance to feel like they can speak their mind — rather than shutting down any potential for them to share their views.