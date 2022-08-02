Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker aren’t who you normally expect to see on a U.S. Senate ballot.

Oz was a TV doctor who rose to fame through “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Walker was a Heisman winner for the Georgia Bulldogs. How did these guys get here?

Donald Trump has changed the way business is done in the Republican Party. I’m not talking about policy or anything, but simply the grip he has on his voter base. That grip might be starting to fade, but when Oz and Walker needed him in the primary, it was strong.

Oz and Walker both got that coveted Trump endorsement and are now one election victory away from the Senate in their respective states of Pennsylvania and Georgia. But at this point, victory will be hard to come by for both men.

Reliable polls have both losing at the moment, despite Pennsylvania and Georgia being swing states. Their struggles come against some success Republicans are having nationwide.

Republicans are projected to take the House with ease in November, but if it weren’t for Oz and Walker, similar projections may have been seen in the Senate.

There are two ways to lose an election. You can be an idiot, or you can think everyone else is an idiot.

In Walker’s case, he’s an idiot. I don’t use that term lightly, but he can’t open his mouth without sounding like a fool.

I almost feel bad being that critical. There are politicians who know better and those who don’t. Walker might be one of those who don’t, and he’s unequipped for this election.

His opponent, Raphael Warnock, knows the game a little bit better than Walker. Warnock is a pastor who preaches from the pulpit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once sat. Regardless of how you view his policy, he understands people and politics.

Warnock has opened up a strong lead over Walker in the polls. A recent poll done from July 21-24 by SurveyUSA has Warnock up nine points, and as of Aug. 1, Warnock is up three points, according to a poll from FiveThirtyEight.

If Walker is an idiot, Oz is in the category of thinks everyone else is an idiot.

This is a guy who had been involved in politics for a while but in New Jersey. I’m not sure if the state Oz is from has anything to do with how effective his policy will be, but it has given his opponent John Fetterman an easy dunk before even entering any policy discussion.

Two years ago, Oz was a New Jersey guy who didn’t have a MAGA track record. Now, he’s a Pennsylvania man who’s done all he can to bow down to the former president.

Voters will see right through that, especially when he’s facing a guy like Fetterman who has won a statewide election before and was popular enough to win close to 60% of his primary.

Fetterman has built his campaign around being real. He shows up to events in cargo shorts and sneakers. He projects strength and toughness while remaining approachable.

Oz doesn’t project strength nor does he seem approachable. He appears as a TV star who’s running in Pennsylvania because it was the most convenient place for him to get elected.

Walker and Oz were the type of politicians built to win a primary. Walker’s name has been known in the state of Georgia for over 40 years now. Football is a religion in the Peach State. It was never going to be difficult for Walker to secure that nomination, especially with Trump’s backing.

I don’t know if it was the Trump endorsement that pushed Oz over the edge. It was probably a combination of that along with the television fame.

That stuff is all fine and dandy in a primary, but when the general election rolls around, and all the eyes are on you, the amateurs get exposed.

Politics and elections are much simpler than people make them out to be. It’s easy to overthink it, but voters want someone real.

Most people don’t care whether someone went to Harvard or some community school across from a farm. Most voters don’t care about intricate policy details. Most voters want someone they feel like will fight for them.

Neither Walker nor Oz is inspiring that feeling among the electorate right now.

When you’re on a statewide ballot, you can’t be stupid, and you can’t be arrogant.

You can be a lot of things, but stupidity and arrogance are two things voters will see right through.