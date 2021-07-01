I might actually get attacked for this one, and you may be asking me why I would say such a thing.

If you know me, I am a little addicted to TikTok — being addicted to it can have its challenges.

You get exposed to so much content and information on the platform every day, and while that can be exciting, there is a chance of misinformation being spread. TikTok isn’t a news outlet.

At the beginning of the pandemic, we didn’t know much about the virus, and that led to a lot of misinformation being spread online — including on TikTok.

While the app does not spread lies all the time, I do not agree with friends who mention important life facts based on a TikTok they saw. Not all of it is real.

Not everything you see on the app is true — take everything with a grain of salt.

Don’t get me wrong: This does not mean I hate the app and think you should hate the app.

I actually really love TikTok. There is so much content and information you can learn from it.

However, the app is so entertaining and addicting that people can be oblivious to what is true and what is fake.

I think it is important to look for information from another source. Not that TikTok can’t be reliable, but I believe it would be better if people relied on a different source besides a social media app.

When someone tells me they learned something from TikTok, I tell them to check sources that are not from the app.

I hope I don’t get attacked by the TikTok addicts out there. But, make sure you are fact-checking before believing everything you see. Try to look for the right information first.