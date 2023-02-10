It starts out small.

It begins with someone calling me by the wrong name or mixing me up for someone they claimed to know.

Assuming what my name and identity might be because of the way I look and being called by the wrong name aren't new things for me.

I’ve been called Melody, Amanda, Natalie, Lily, Anna, you name it — all coincidentally the names of my fellow Asian peers in high school or clubs at college.

I’d always tell myself: It was just a mistake. Some people are bad at names, and it gets confusing having to learn people’s names, right?

Since eighth grade, I’ve been telling myself that it’s no big deal and I’ll start correcting the person next time it happens.

But, I never do.

Instead, I’ve relied on classmates and friends to correct people while I reassured the person that I was OK, and this happened more than I’d like to admit.

I’ve remained silent every time it happens. You see, my logic behind my silence is not wanting to make someone feel bad for calling me the wrong name or risk embarrassing them in front of others — so my silence felt justified.

It’s crazy, I know. I kick myself every time it happens — it’s my name. I should be able to tell someone they got it wrong.

But every time it happens — no matter how frequent it occurs — my initial and only reaction is to freeze like a deer in headlights.

My face gets red; my heart starts pounding, and my mouth opens, yet no words come out — ever. It’s as if I’m paralyzed, weak, and everything I want to say completely disappears, along with my confidence.

I feel small.

Yes, it’s just my name, but that’s what it starts with. The next thing you know, your accomplishments, characteristics and identity are created for you, assumed, really.

You become mixed into every other person who looks like you, and you’re desperately searching to stand out.

To an outsider, I blend in with other Asian Americans — I look the same; I excel in math; I can speak my native language, and I have strict Asian parents. But I’m none of those things. I’m not good at math — I’m terrible at it, actually. I unfortunately can’t speak Mandarin, and I don’t have strict Asian parents.

For years, I’ve allowed myself to become stripped of any feeling of specialness. I’ve let people assume things about me and call me the wrong name without ever correcting them.

But, it’s time I stop letting people get away with it and letting them make me feel small.

It’s time for you, too.

It’s just a start, but the next time someone calls me by the wrong name, I’ll finally have the courage to correct them by just saying four simple but complex words: “No, my name is Ella.”