If I told you this was one of the hardest semesters for me so far, would you have believed me?

Would you have known that I got through the majority of these days because it felt like I had to, not because I wanted to?

The answer is no. You wouldn’t have known any of this unless I told you.

Because I still showed up to class every day, turned in every assignment, smiled and waved at people I knew on the street, answered “I’m good” to every prompted “How are you doing?” hung out with friends normally and was involved in clubs.

To an outsider, I was fine. I was just like every other college student trying to make friends and fit in, with the occasional bad day.

But a little secret between you and me: I wasn’t fine. I was drowning, and only the people in my life I chose to tell knew that — or at least a fraction of it.

You see, the more I talk to people, acquaintances and even friends, I find out that conversations almost always remain at a surface level.

It never goes into how you’re actually doing and what you’ve been through, just what boy you’re talking to or how mean your friends are acting this time.

So, how are people supposed to know how you’re really doing then?

It wasn’t until recently that I met someone whom I thought I had a good assumption of why they were the way they were, only to be completely wrong about everything.

Not to brag, but I’d consider myself pretty good at assessing a person the first time I meet them. I can usually pick up on things through subtle hints and piece together parts of a person’s life.

However this time, I couldn’t be further from the truth. I was wrong, but I had judged this person off of what I thought they’d been through — an assumption.

The truth is, we really never know what’s going on in a person’s life or what they’ve been through.

You don’t know what a person’s struggled with or what they’re currently struggling with. You don’t know if they have a good relationship with their family, if they have friends to turn to, if they're alone or if they need help but are too scared to ask for it.

You know none of this because people don’t talk about that kind of stuff.

You can guess and try to assume, but you might end up completely wrong like I was. (I don’t recommend doing that.)

Trust me, I get it. You don’t want to overwhelm people with how you’re doing. You don’t want to feel like a burden, and most of all, you don’t want to be pitied or even worse — perceived as weak.

There’s a reason why very few people in my life knew about how I was doing. I was scared about all of these things and more.

But here’s the even bigger secret that no one tells you: You’re not weak for asking for help.

In fact, you might just be the strongest person I know. It takes a lot for a person to go through a hard time alone, but it takes strength and courage to admit when you need help.

I promise you won’t be a burden.

So, if you're struggling, please ask for help. You deserve it. And if you aren’t struggling, be kinder to others; you have no idea what anyone’s been through, so just listen and support them.

You just might need it one day.