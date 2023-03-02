Editor’s Note: This column contains mention of gun violence and school shootings.

Growing up, I lived near the “happiest place on Earth,” Magic Kingdom. Living within driving distance of my favorite Disney princesses could be considered a dream for most kids, but growing up in such a joyful place came with the price of child-like innocence.

For many, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 served as a wake-up call on the issue of gun violence for people across the nation.

However, gun violence was a topic Orlando children were no strangers to.

From field trips to the simple act of going to the grocery store, teachers and parents alike taught us to always look for the nearest exit in case of open gunfire.

This lesson only grew in popularity after the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016 — just minutes away from my childhood home. Coincidentally, June 12 is my younger brother’s birthday.

On a day that was supposed to be full of celebration for the ninth year of his life, my family made visits to local vigils and blood donation drives to help support victims of the tragedy.

Instead of award ribbons, students quickly began sporting rainbow memorial ribbons to help honor the 49 lives lost.

In today’s society, it’s easy to ignore warnings about gun violence — especially when you're a child waiting for the school bell to ring.

On Feb. 14, 2018, I received a phone call from one of my close friends saying gunfire had opened up at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, my school’s biggest speech and debate competition in Florida.

Suddenly, my Snapchat feed was flooded with memorial posts and screenshots from the local Spectrum News 13 attempting to get a tally of the people who had made it out of the school alive.

The next day, we came back to school joined by police cars surrounding our school gates.

For the foreseeable future, we’d need to have our bags and people searched. Police officers surveyed every corner of our school with guns strapped to their waists. Parents were petitioning for our educators to carry guns in the classroom in case my high school was the next target.

Orlando, Florida, was no longer the happiest place on Earth. It was a place full of memorials and gravestones for kids who were just trying to get an education.

Moving to Pennsylvania made it possible for me to shut these events out of my worldview. In my defense, sometimes ignoring trauma is more appealing than processing it.

The recent shooting of Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons brought me back to my high school classroom.

I finally realized that no matter where I went, there was nowhere I truly felt safe from gun violence.

It's easier to cope with the fragility of life and the true intention of our peers by pretending these tragedies will never happen to us. However, it's more likely than at some point in our lives, someone we know will be affected by gun violence.

We have a responsibility to make the world safe for our kids.

We have a responsibility to make the world a place to live freely, not in fear.

While I grew up and watched all of these tragedies happen around me, I also saw the strength and power found in unity — from the volunteers handing out water, those waiting to donate blood to people staying with complete strangers so they weren’t alone in the grieving process.

We may be far from the world reaching its potential, but I have faith that one day we’ll find the power to band together to protect not only ourselves but those around us.