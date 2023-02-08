Recently, it has come to my attention that I'm mean.

Not a mean girl or a mean human — just plain mean. But, how have I been alive for 20 years without noticing?

I always thought my cold words and blank stares were part of my personality, a somehow charming facet I grew into as I developed my personality and character.

Yet, sometimes I’m just mean.

When I was 13, I auditioned for the school play. I always gravitated toward performing and was truly good at it. But, despite crushing my audition and feeling confident, I got an unexpected email after school one day.

I wasn't casted for any roles, but I was a good fit for a backup dancer.

Thankfully, I've known my worth since I was young. So, I declined.

Yet, the doubt stuck to me like cheap cologne. I couldn't help but wonder why I wasn't chosen.

Was my acting bad? Was my diction off? What could’ve possibly made me not qualified to play any role in a high school theatre performance? It's not as if they were producing young Viola Davises and Meryl Streeps.

Thankfully, the doubt evaporated once a friend who did get cast asked the drama teacher.

She replied with: “Fernanda scares me. We work with kids; imagine what she would do to them.”

I can be many things, including irrational, annoying and intolerant to spicy things, but I’m NOT a bully.

What would I do to the kids? Probably give them a high-five and some popcorn.

I’ve always known I'm not a sweet girl. Even my mom knew when she saw me for the first time and sensed I wasn't sweet enough for my first name, Luciana.

I’m well aware no one’s first guess for a fitting profession for me will be kindergarten teacher, but I still believe my “meanness” was never dominant enough to interfere with a harmless activity like performing in my high school play.

Fast-forward to 2023, I still seem to be this way. I still fill awkward silences with unwanted comments and use my creativity to fabricate ruthless jokes, but now it's concerning enough for an intervention to take place.

Yet, I don't engage in this behavior because I feed from cruelty or charge my energy from seeing children suffer when they drop their ice cream.

I'm mean and blunt because that's how I've learned to navigate through life.

I have soft spots; I’m capable of being sweet and loving. Yet, it’s reserved for a very reduced group of people — the biggest one being my grandpa.

He was the only person who awakened this inner kindergarten teacher persona that we all have, yet once he passed away, so did my desire to be “textbook sweet.”

Slowly, I learned to be sweet — but in my own way.

Suddenly, my way of saying I liked someone was through not thinking twice before a cruel comment toward their new haircut.

And somehow people learned to cherish it.

I’ve been told that many things I say are somehow acceptable because they come from me: a harmless but tough girl whose name is Fernanda. And I think that’s a skill a few have mastered.

My comments and my “mean” character do come from a place of love. I'd never spend time being mean to someone I didn't care about.

In many ways, an insult from me is a love letter from another universe.

I don't defend not thinking twice before saying something or hurting someone’s feelings as a consequence, but I’ll forever defend my transparency behind my intentions.

I’m mean because I care, and I care because I'm not a mean person.

I’m fragile and sensitive, and I don't expect people to understand this absurd love language, but I’ll continue to be sweet in my own way — but in a more conscious way.