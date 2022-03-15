“Slow down, you’re doing fine//You can’t be everything you want to be//Before your time// Although it’s so romantic//On the borderline, tonight.”

If there’s one song to describe studying abroad, it’s “Vienna” by Billy Joel. If you’ve studied abroad, this probably makes perfect sense to you. If not, let me explain.

I spent my entire schooling with the same exact people, from a small, Catholic grade school to a tight-knit high school. And then — along with what seemed like half my town — I went to the state-related school for college, where somehow everyone is connected to each other by a mutual friend or whatnot.

All of a sudden, I touched down in Spain, and it hit me — when else will I have the chance to live in Europe?

I always say maybe one day I’ll live here, but it’s never been a realistic plan, just something to imagine. So, I and basically every other student abroad have made the most of our time by knocking city after city off of our bucket lists. Time is ticking, and it almost feels like if I don’t see it all now, I never will.

It’s just like Billy said, “Where's the fire, what's the hurry about?//You better cool it off before you burn it out//You got so much to do//And only so many hours in a day.”

But the flights are cheap to get to any other country — at least compared to the prices they would be in the U.S.

So, I spent my first weekend in mid-January exploring Barcelona a bit. Since then, I’ve traveled to Madrid, Seville, Milan, Lake Como, Budapest, Vienna and Rome.

With schools back in the U.S. on spring break, I finally had the chance to stay in Barcelona again for the weekend as visitors flooded in, eager to see the foreign city I’ve been living in the past few months.

I relived the small joys of stumbling upon the gems of the city while showing them around and seeing their face light up while eating paella and croquettes — foods I’ve grown accustomed to in my everyday life.

I went to not one, but two FC Barca games, where I watched a community of people come together to cheer and sing for the team — the pride and joy of Catalonia.

I translated conversations with locals for my friends and itched to remember why I saved my fuel for flights instead of going out and getting to know the friendly people of Barcelona.

It was arguably one of the greatest weekends I’ve had while abroad. I was so proud that everyone loved where I was living and were so fascinated to see one of the most unique cities I’ve ever been to.

As I said my tearful goodbyes, everyone was just as sad to leave their vacation but eager to get back to sleeping in their own beds and return to their normal life.

Usually, I would say that I didn’t have this at the moment, but as I went back to my apartment, I felt like I did gain this after the weekend I spent in Barcelona — a home.

It’s always been my dream to travel the world and see all of these new places, and I’m not going to stop doing so, especially with a plane ticket to Dublin with my name on it on St. Patrick’s Day.

I even celebrated the Scottish rugby team’s win against Italy in the streets of Rome with pretty much everyone from Scotland — this included them putting me up on a chair and reenacting the “I’m flying” scene from “Titanic,” since they renamed me Kate Winslet.

While everyone on the streets — who were packed shoulder-to-shoulder — looked up and sang in unison to me, I wondered how on earth this could be my real life.

However, I found myself falling asleep while standing later that night, and when the Scottish women I was talking with asked me why, it occured to me — I hadn’t slept in over two days.

In fact, it’d been over a week since I got more than five hours of sleep in a night — there were too many people to see and places to get to.

“Vienna” has always been on my playlists, and I think now I’ve finally figured out what it means to me.

Billy sings, “Slow down, you crazy child//And take the phone off the hook//And disappear for a while//It’s all right, you can afford//To lose a day or two.”

I think in my mission to be the crazy child who’s too ambitious for a juvenile who Billy sings about — I’ve been so scared of losing “a day or two” full of chances I have to see the world that sometimes I forget to stop, breathe and look around a bit.

I’ve made it my goal to explore more of Barcelona in my free time between classes — slowing down in a local cafe I haven’t been to before, making time with friends to eat staple Spanish foods we’ve been too busy to try or even just strolling through the small alleys of El Born.

I want to know this amazing place like the back of my hand before I leave.

If you’re planning on studying abroad, you’re going to want to do everything in the few short months you have — and do it all.

Throw three coins in the Trevi Fountain, take a boat along the Danube River at night, eat under the Eiffel Tower, listen to “Vienna'' while in Vienna — the possibilities are endless with such an amazing opportunity like studying abroad.

But nothing is better than sleeping in a comfortable place after traveling, so get out and get to know the city that’s offering you what you need.

Don’t get so ahead of yourself that you forget what you need — a place that feels like a home to fly back to.