Defeating the coronavirus seems to be an insurmountable task | Column

Yet again, a new coronavirus variant has come into the fold. The omicron variant has begun spreading through the world after first being detected in South Africa.

This new strain is the 12th detected variant in the seemingly never-ending fight against the disease approaching the two-year mark.

Because of the apparent high rate of transmissibility, along with there being over 50 mutations, omicron has already brought concern to the international community, with travel bans and restrictions being put in place once again from certain countries.

What’s not known is if omicron will be as severe as the delta variant or if it’s resistant to vaccines. What is obvious, however, is that ending this pandemic is truly going to take forever.

By March next year, it’s projected that a million Americans will have died from coronavirus. That’s 1/330 people in the country — a mind boggling statistic and far too many dead.

In fact, more Americans have died from coronavirus during the pandemic through Joe Biden’s presidency compared to Donald Trump’s, even after the production of vaccines and knowing more about the virus.

While it’s not all on Biden to magically fix coronavirus — just like how it was not necessarily all on former President Barack Obama to fix the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars — they were still charged with the responsibility to get both situations under control, and Biden was elected to do just that.

It’s clear that no matter who was in charge, they were not going to be able to handle the pandemic, regardless of party or ideology.

As far as vaccine rates go, the United States still lags far behind other developed nations. It’s projected that the nation is on track to have roughly 71% of the population fully vaccinated by late March.

It was commonly stated that herd immunity would be reached with a 70% vaccinated threshold, incentivizing people to get vaccinated. I would be stunned if the government was to follow through on that assumption by March and that everything would be back to normal completely.

What will fully vaccinated even mean soon? With the availability of booster shots, the federal government could always change the definition of fully vaccinated. It was already hard enough to get people vaccinated in the first place — getting them to take the booster is going to be a failing effort.

We all want this virus to end and life to return to normal. We were told “two weeks to stop the spread,” to voting for people who claimed they could get the virus under control, to now dealing with multiple variants as we prepare to enter a long winter.

At the moment, it’s hard to believe there’s any end in sight. It’s frustrating that many of us have tried our best, yet it still feels we’re still on square one.