I’ve been sitting on this one for a while now, sifting through my memories of my seemingly very short time at Penn State. Every Daily Collegian editor-in-chief offers some words of wisdom for incoming freshmen as they pass through their summer new student orientations.

It feels like I’m still a freshman — like I’m still also going through the motions of NSO with every assignment and race across campus to get to the next class. But Penn State looks a lot different than it did when I spent my first night on campus in Pollock Halls, wide eyed and afraid.

Campus seemed so big back then: I remember trying to navigate from the Intramural Building to Berkey Creamery after our introduction day of activities. I got worried I would get lost and decided to follow a small group back to the dorms to avoid looking silly. We got lost on Bigler Road anyway.

I didn’t realize Bigler would become so familiar to me as it would be the same path I’d take on my trek from Atherton Hall to the Blue Band building every single day of my first semester.

The way campus looks to me changes every month. But if I squint hard enough, I can remember the way it looked to me at a specific point in my three years I’ve spent here.

I can see the T-Pain concert on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn during one of the first weeks of classes freshman year where I made some of my first friends. I notice the spot I took one of my first Canvas quizzes on Old Main lawn where I thought I’d end up doing all of my homework (I don’t think I’ve ever done work on Old Main lawn again). And I always stop and smile in front of the parking garage where I ran and gave a hug to my long distance boyfriend when he came for his first visit to Penn State.

I fall in and out of love with Penn State so often — usually with the weather. When it’s warm, I feel so inspired by the university and all the people within it. But when it’s cold, it gets really cold. I feel frustrated and stressed and completely overwhelmed.

To all the freshmen meeting Penn State for the first time or the millionth time through NSO who are likely as starry eyed as I was: The next four years are going to change you a lot, and that’s OK. It’s better that way.

I’ve met people I thought I would spend the rest of my life with and stopped speaking to them a few months later. I got bangs (I always told myself I’d never look good with bangs).

While you may not necessarily get to experience the wonders of getting lost on campus late at night with a group of other confused freshmen since you’re experiencing NSO through a computer screen, don’t let any of these other experiences get lost on you — the good or the bad.

Everyone comes into college believing they already know everything. You think you know where you’re going to end up at the end of your four years, but the truth is, you don’t even know where you’re going to be at the end of your first year. Sure, you may not be getting lost on campus anymore, but you still may feel a little lost through it all.

Just let yourself make mistakes, and be young and stupid. This is the time in your life to really figure out who you are before you’re thrust into the “real world.”

I used to be afraid when I started college that I wouldn’t have a safety net anymore. I would be all alone in college without the teachers I knew, the friends I trusted and my family who would always be there. But, don’t worry — through your biggest changes and moments of uncertainty, Penn State will be your safety net.

Because when the leaves turn green, the weather gets warm and the air becomes a little sticky, I remember why I fell in love with Penn State those first few days I spent on campus. It brings me comfort even when the assignments start piling high and my home-cut bangs look a little off.

Embrace all the stupid and messy things that make college what it is — and hopefully the warm State College breeze will make you feel a little safer through it all.