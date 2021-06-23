One of the best decisions I ever made was choosing to go to Penn State. The campus is lovely, my classes have been interesting, I’ve made lifelong friendships and there is always something fun to do. I could not be more proud to be a student at Penn State (the school). Penn State (the business) on the other hand, is a different story.

No matter the issue, Penn State (the business) has made it clear time and time again that it is committed to benefiting its students… so long as it doesn’t inconvenience its administration too much.

Back in June 2020, when student Sean Setnick was filmed harassing protestors at a Black Lives Matter rally, Penn State’s response was a lukewarm tweet filled with buzzwords yet devoid of any actual substance. No disciplinary action was taken, even though his actions clearly broke the university code of conduct.

A couple months later, videos surfaced of dozens of freshmen partying in a so-called “Twerk Circle” despite pandemic restrictions. Stupidly, I hoped the university would take action.

However, in response to the Twerkle™, Eric Barron simply released a statement reminding us to follow the guidelines (pretty please?) before outfitting the Nittany Lion statue with a massive face mask.

Fast forward to 2021, where despite having the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases out of any university in the country, Penn State is still not requiring students returning in the fall to get vaccinated.

Hundreds of colleges and universities across the country are requiring students to get their coronavirus vaccines before returning to campus in the fall. Many of the Big Ten schools are doing it— Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers and Northwestern all require the vaccine for returning students.

As a large university, Penn State should be a role model for other schools by acting in its students best interests and requiring the vaccine. But it isn’t. Rather, Penn State will be offering “vaccine incentives” such as gift cards and signed footballs.

Why is Penn State not mandating the vaccine? It’s simple: money.

If Penn State required all students to get vaccinated before returning to school, a number of “vaccine hesitant” students would opt to take classes from home or even transfer to another school. Personally, I don’t see the downside of this. I would be perfectly content if Penn State wasn’t populated with people who don’t believe in science.

Likewise, if it had expelled Sean Setnick or anyone who threw it back in the Twerk Circle, Penn State would lose all these students’ tuition and housing money and potentially lose out on money from donors and alumni who supported these individuals.

In its efforts to make everybody happy and stay out of trouble, Penn State is actively putting its students in danger. But I guess money is more important than providing a safe environment for all students.

I know I speak for thousands of Penn State students and alumni when I say I don’t want to see any more performative tweets, statements, giant lion masks or signed footballs in response to real-world threats. It’s greedy, pathetic and speaks volumes to how much the university cares about its students.

I’d like to say Penn State is better than that, but is it really?