It's a tale as old as time: The books are always better.

For those of you who don’t know, the author of “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” and “Malibu Rising” has a TV series depicting her book “Daisy Jones & The Six" out on Amazon Prime.

The basic plot depicts the rise and fall of a very famous rock band in the ‘70s. Initially taking place in Pittsburgh and then moving to California, it narrates the very standard tale of musical geniuses getting involved with their craft, love and, of course, a lot of drugs.

The famous rock star who loves music gains some fame, does a lot of drugs — you know the rest.

However, “Daisy Jones & The Six” lives through a lot more than just fame and drugs. The book weaves you through the characters’ lives by retelling the story of the band from multiple points of view.

If you haven’t read the book or seen the series, spoiler alert, this is where you should stop reading.

I loved the book. Taylor Jenkins Reid does a great job of characterization. Each character feels like a friend through their thoughts, aspirations or motivations. Reid does an awesome job of putting you in the action so you feel a part of that world.

Interestingly, the characters are extremely unlikable. Billy Dunne is an alcoholic who cheats on his pregnant wife Camila multiple times and misses the birth of his first child.

Daisy Jones is also a drug addict and an alcoholic who’s constantly under the influence. Her actions are largely selfishly motivated, and she ends up falling in love with a married man.

Despite the characters being unlikable in the book, they have redeeming qualities at the same time.

I love everything in the “Daisy Jones & The Six” series on Amazon Prime — except for the characters.

I’d love to live in the costumes the actors are dressed in and in the sets where their lives are set. The book’s descriptions are so beautiful that I wouldn't be surprised if its readers would want to go back in time and live in the ‘70s.

However, the redeeming qualities of the characters displayed in the book don’t exist in the series.

The series reduces Daisy to “the other woman” and makes Camila not seem as strong-willed as she is in the book. I find Camila’s character depiction in the series extremely disappointing, as she was one of my favorite characters in the book.

Do I love the TV series? Yes, but definitely less than I love the book.

The reason why the creators of the series choose to change major plotlines could be explained by the fact that the book is written completely in interviews many years after the band ultimately decided to break up.

Each band member could be misremembering what actually happened or lying to the interviewer.

Am I still going to recommend the book and series to anyone who will let me talk to them? Yes, but I’ll insist they read the book before they watch the series.

It's a tale as old as time: The books are always better.