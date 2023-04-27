For a girl who loves asking too many questions, having meaningful conversations and chronicling daily life through prose, I am — for once — at a loss for words.

However, in true “Twilight” fashion, there are three facts of which I am absolutely positive. (And in true Megan fashion, my senior column is starting with a vampire-related analogy.)

First, I didn’t begin my Penn State journey planning to become a journalist, let alone an editor-in-chief. Second, when I started news reporting, I realized there was a part of me — and I didn’t know how prevalent that part was at the time — that had fallen in love with journalism as a craft. And third, my life has been “irrevocably” changed by my time at our student-run, independent newspaper, The Daily Collegian.

How can I possibly begin to convey how much the Collegian and our staff members have meant to me over the past four years?

“Where words fail, music speaks,” Hans Christian Andersen said.

Singing and songwriting have undeniably shaped my Penn State experience. Music became the backbone for my young uncertainty, the blanket for my sleepless nights and the tangible representation of experiences I hold close to my heart.

So, I decided to create a playlist for you corresponding to my college career. It’s organized in chronological order with songs that remind me of prominent memories and people, and it can be found here. If one of the songs reminds you of a memory with me, chances are, it’s on the playlist because of you. Thank you for impacting my life.

Jumping into uncertainty

Flashback to fall 2019 — I had recently moved into Atherton Hall freshman year, and I had one main objective in those first few weeks of college (besides do well in classes): figure out how to join The Daily Collegian.

When I was just five years old, I was struck with what I believed to be an utterly brilliant idea. As a girl who preferred a trip to OfficeMax or Barnes & Noble over Toys “R” Us, I reasoned it would be exciting to produce weekly written packets detailing Swift family life.

Though I had no expertise in journalistic writing — let alone know how much those words would mean to me in the future — I wrote my first newspaper article about a trip to the Pittsburgh Zoo on small pieces of scrap paper and stapled them together.

Thus, “The Swift Star” was born, along with my deep love for journalism as a craft. I went on to sell editions of The Swift Star to my family members for a whopping 10 cents each.

Creating issues of my very own newspaper and seeing the faces of my happy customers produced a unique, fuzzy feeling I hadn’t experienced before in my young life — one I now recognize as pride in putting my heart and soul into a piece of work I can truly be proud of.

I’ve been lucky enough to experience that feeling every single day in the Collegian office(s).

However — and this might surprise you — I never intended for journalism to be my career. I auditioned and was accepted into Penn State for music education with a vocal concentration. I wanted to double major in broadcast journalism because I love the performing arts as well, so I figured becoming a TV personality could align well.

I switched from music education to elementary education, and then I finally switched to digital and print journalism after a semester of writing for the Collegian. It’s important to remember that it’s more than OK to not know what you want to do with your life — college is the perfect time to discover what truly brings you happiness.

When I toured Penn State for the first time, seeing Collegian papers in stands across campus made me want to go to school here because my high school didn’t have a print edition. I’d always wanted to write for a print publication.

I’ll never forget the first time I went to the Collegian office. Well, the first two times. In 2019, the Collegian was still housed in the James Building (which was later demolished), and I saw advertisements for news division tryouts.

It’s funny because I remember noting how far of a walk the building was from Atherton and being wary of that fact if I was accepted. But, of course, after four years of 20- or even 25-minute walks to various campus locations, I now know my young self was being a bit dramatic.

Plus, Noodles & Company is located near the old site of the James Building, so I make the trek out that way a lot now. As our staff members know, I’m a big fan of macaroni and cheese. (Shoutout to the time I asked how macaroni and cheese was formatted in AP Style in news Slack — I had to look it up once again for this.)

That first day of tryouts, I approached the Collegian door only to find out it was locked.

Eighteen-year-old Megan started to panic, and she crept around the sides of the building to peer into the windows. There were people in the office, but she couldn’t work up the courage to try to get their attention that day, so she went all the way back home.

With one day left of tryouts, I reasoned this would be my last shot. The door was locked again (surprise, surprise), so I decided to make a scene outside. I went to the full-length windows and started banging on the glass with my fists, yelling through the glass.

Sure enough, I made it.

That was the first of many times the Collegian became the catalyst for me to crack my shell open and step out of my comfort zone.

RIP, James Building. I wish our office in Willard had purple walls. We might have to think about installing those.

Making Penn State my home

A lot can happen in four years. And for me, a lot did — good, bad and ugly — as you can probably tell by analyzing the playlist. Sometimes, I’ll suddenly be reminded of a memory in the most unexpected way through one of my senses, and I’ll either be filled with joy, or it will bring tears to my eyes.

If you know me, you know I love talking about how my star sign is pisces, and how I’m very in touch with my emotions. For the longest time, I was ashamed to admit that I cry often because we’re taught that it’s important to be as tough as possible rather than let your hand of cards bleed — especially when serving as a leader.

I learned so much about leadership by watching the editors around me in our Midtown Square office. It was the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and all of our memories made there were masked.

Though I joined the Collegian my freshman year, I didn’t become very involved until halfway through fall 2020 — when I became an assistant news editor.

Prior, I worked as a politics reporter on news staff covering the 2020 election. My experiences on that beat and during election night (shoutout to the pizza) were formative in my journalistic career.

Getting to decorate my own office cubicle was the highlight of my life at the time, and I used the empty cork board to make my very own “hot man wall.” (Enjoy below).

In Midtown Square, I had some of my first reads as an editor with reporters who have become dear friends to me. It’s hard to believe time has gone so fast.

Many of my favorite Collegian memories were made in our Midtown Square office, too — Sauly Boy’s runs, heated sports debates (that I didn’t understand), hiding Maui, line dancing, karaoke, rides on our office scooter and, of course, Taylor Swift listening parties.

Though we’re no longer in Midtown Square, every time I walk near the State College Municipal Building downtown, my heart is filled with fond memories.

Living in the Willard Building

Don’t worry. Even though our office moved to Willard, the Taylor Swift listening parties didn’t stop. Neither did the scooter rides.

And that’s what I love about the Collegian. Even though years and years go by, our traditions stand the test of time.

We hosted the third annual Collegian Talent Show and the second annual Collegian Field Day this year. And we even started the first annual Meet the Reporters networking event.

Editor’s Note: Megan did sing “Chug Jug With You” in the second annual Collegian talent show, and it wasn’t her finest moment.

We quickly made the Willard Building our new home — from West cookie runs to rendezvous in the bathroom to the endlessly annoying 10 p.m. beeping noise.

And just a few months later, after prepping my proposal and speech, I found out I would be the next editor-in-chief of the Collegian, which was, honestly, one of the best days of my life.

I’d been told over and over again that I wouldn’t truly understand the job until I was in it, and now, on the other side of my tenure, I would have to agree.

Working as editor-in-chief this past year has made me appreciate how close to the surface my emotions are. I’ve been able to feel everything, even when I didn’t want to, which has helped me process experiences in a healthy way and enabled me to look back fondly on my four years at Penn State.

I’ve admittedly rewritten and procrastinated on this section because so much has happened — and I can’t possibly begin to describe it all in detail. (Stay tuned for the future novel.)

What I will say is this: serving as editor-in-chief has been the hardest challenge I’ve ever faced — in the best and worst ways.

Each conversation, crisis and celebration has contributed to the woman I am today and the way I respond in various situations. This job has taught me so much about the importance of self-reflection and servant leadership.

To be an editor-in-chief is to give freely of your time, energy and advice at all hours of the day and under any circumstance that may arise — no matter what may be going on in your personal life.

It was the greatest honor of my life to serve as editor-in-chief of the Collegian for 2022-23. But I couldn’t have made it through my tenure without help from some of the best people I know.

—

I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone who has touched my life over the past four years, whether you just had a short conversation with me at an event coverage when I was a young news reporter or you’ve been my ride-or-die through it all.

First, I’d like to thank the Collegian Board of Directors and Wayne for allowing me to serve as editor-in-chief and providing me with advice when I needed it along the way. I’m also so grateful to our entire pro staff — Laurie, Rick, Craig, Dave and Scott — for all the work they do to make the Collegian run behind the scenes.

To the Collegian Alumni Interest Group, thank you for constantly advocating for our staff members and providing us with invaluable scholarship opportunities. I had the best time walking in the Homecoming parade and getting to know you better. It’s crazy to think that I will be one of you very soon.

To my partners in crime this year — Courtney, my managing editor, and Will A, my digital managing editor: I’m so, so proud of you both. Everything happens for a reason, and I truly believe us three were meant to work, learn and grow together through so many different circumstances this year. Thank you for entertaining my crazy ideas and not questioning my middle-of-the-night texts. Both of you have given so much of yourselves to the Collegian — more than anyone will ever know. I will never forget each conversation we’ve had and the memories we’ve made together. It’s hard to find words to describe this year, but knowing you both fully understand and share my feelings means the world to me. Thank you for supporting me, cheering me up and being there for me on my hardest days. Courtney, thank you for (occasionally) letting me play Taylor Swift during print nights, and Will, thank you for changing the website color with me to the most beautiful light blue. We’ve truly left our mark.

Thank you to our summer 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023 Collegian Boards of Editors. Without you, nothing would be possible. Beat editing comes with so much sacrifice, and there’s rarely any recognition in return.

So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for putting in the long hours, missing personal engagements and weekend activities, but most of all, for leading your staffs to new heights. I see your talents, and the work you do hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Collegian will forever be indebted to you.

With that said, I’ve been on BOE since fall 2020, and I want to thank all of the editors I’ve worked with over the years. I cherish all of the incredible memories we made together, especially in Slack (shoutout to my night crew).

Victoria: Getting to know you has been one of the best parts of this year. I’m so happy you applied to edit — because you’ve done such an incredible job. Thank you for being my friend both inside and outside of the office. I can’t wait to stay in touch and discuss creative writing together. Don’t worry, I shall see you when I visit Boston this summer.

Sarah: Though we’re both grandmas in the office at this point, I truly didn’t get to work close with you until this year — and I’m so glad I finally got the chance. You have such a fun and infectious personality, and you always brought a smile to my face in the office no matter what kind of day I was having.

Fernanda: I admire your spunk and the bold way you carry yourself. It’s been incredible getting to read your editorials and edit your ops pages this spring, and I’m so thankful for our friendship. Never stop being you.

Phoebe: Some of my best memories during college were made when we were hanging out. From taking walking class to our Barnes & Noble trips, I will always be grateful for the time we spent together. The way you constantly advocate for those you care about is so admirable, and I can’t wait to see you translate that into your law career.

Joel: Watching you come out of your shell and make the office your own this year has been so rewarding. I’m so impressed by your work ethic, and I can’t wait to see you succeed on football staff — it’s well-deserved. It makes me so happy that you love the toy truck. Truly, it’s my best purchase yet.

Sam: My favorite part about you is your enthusiasm. You’ve grown so much while sports editing, and I couldn’t be more proud of you. The fact that you don’t hate Taylor Swift is my second favorite part about you. Thanks for always making my days brighter in the office.

Andrew: Thank you for being there for me during some of the darkest points of my life this year. I’m glad we’ve gotten to know each other — your support and honesty *literally* mean so much to me. (Phyrst fries are, indeed, the best.)

Jackson: I’m so incredibly proud of the leader you’ve become this year. Please do your best not to doubt yourself. Our friendship means the world to me, and I’m so excited to hear your life updates from afar.

Carson: I remember the first day you walked into the Midtown Square office. To be honest, I was so confused by what was happening because I had just started editing. But from that point on, my respect and admiration from you has steadily grown. You are seriously one of the most talented people I know, and the work you’ve done is invaluable to the Collegian and its success. Thank you for being you.

Kit: Working with you as ops editor was one of the highlights of my fall semester. Thank you for making print nights fun and being one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. I’m constantly inspired after reading the columns you write, so thank you.

Max: A senior column about my four years at Penn State wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging you and the two years we spent together. Thank you for being there for me during fall 2020, encouraging me to be more confident in myself and making me listen to country music. I will always cherish our happy memories. You have a bright future in journalism.

Caleb: Getting to know you this past fall was so special. I’m constantly impressed by your photography talents and your resilience. Thank you for everything you’ve given to the Collegian. I’m so proud of you.

Ben: There are so many favorite memories that come to mind when I think of you. The best has to be watching you stick your head out of Lily’s car holding your camera in the rain just to get the perfect movie-esque shot for our “Still Hurting” music video. Your creativity and passion for film is unparalleled, and I’m so thankful for all of the time we’ve spent together.

To Jade, Becky, Andrew, Maddie, Shane, Lindsey, Elena, Dave, Tyler and every past editor-in-chief, managing editor and digital managing editor: Thank you for inspiring countless staff members and paving the way for future innovation at the Collegian. Your leadership inspired me, and I’m so grateful for all of the memories we made together.

Sophia: I feel like I’ve said this a thousand times, but it’s true so I’m going to say it again. You are seriously one of the most impressive people I’ve ever met, and I’m constantly in awe of everything you do. Thank you for the countless hours of hard work you’ve put into the Collegian and for wearing so many different hats. I’m just thrilled to see what you do next year as digital managing editor.

Olivia: Where do I even begin? You never fail to make me laugh or bring a smile to my face because you're one of the most charismatic people I've ever met. I've loved watching you grow into a leader these past few years, and I'm so grateful we've become friends. Your understanding, patient and kind nature will allow you to be an incredible managing editor. I'm always here for you, and I can't wait to watch you succeed.

Nick: Not this. It's hard to believe the time has finally come, but I couldn't be more excited for you. Mentoring you and editing your articles for so long — but most of all, getting to know you as a person and friend — have been some of my favorite news staff memories. You're fully equipped to lead the Collegian to new heights this coming year as editor-in-chief, and I'll always be in your corner. Feel free to give me a call any time — but remember to call twice to get through Do Not Disturb.

To all of our Collegian staffers — past, present and future — I am so proud of you and the work you do every single day for the greater good. Keep pushing yourselves to new heights, even when it gets hard, and exposing corruption where it’s found at Penn State and in State College, even when it seems like finding someone who will speak on the record might be impossible.

But most importantly, always strive to be unapologetically you.

To Ella C, Catey, Sam V, Olivia W, Maggie N, Maggie D, Anjelica, Gracie, Mercedes, Luke, Braden, Ella F, Alex O, Joe, Sienna, Katelyn, Kelly and Quincey: Thank you, especially, for taking the time to get to know me and check in on me this year. Your support and friendship mean the world. Please stay in touch.

And, of course, to my candidates: If I had you in class during the summer, fall or spring, it was a pleasure getting to know you. I’m so grateful for the work you put in, and I’m so proud of you — there is always a place for you at the Collegian. Feel free to reach out if you need anything.

I couldn’t have made it through these four years without an incredible support system encouraging me to keep staying true to myself.

To my Singing Lions family (past and present), I will never be able to properly convey how much you mean to me. Tommy, Anton, Sierra, Alyssa, Will L, JD, Cam, Lindsay, James, Emma, Kelsey, Shadi, Nick, Olly, Nate, Emily, Lindsey, Kylee, Justin, Kaleb, Alina, Alysa, Kieran, Bryant (and Deirdre, Cheyanne, Katelynn and Addy!), from the moment I rejoined the group this spring, you welcomed me and made me feel at home. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for everything. Shoutout to Tour 2020 and Tour 2023 — two of the best weeks of my college experience.

To Carianne, Alex and Zack: We’ve made some incredibly hilarious memories over the years together, and I’m so thankful for them. From bowling to “Gruesome Playground Injuries” to NRT parties to almost catching the coronavirus at Panera, thank you for helping Penn State feel like home to me.

Will M: Thank you for showing up for me when I need it most. You’re constantly advocating on my behalf, cheering me on during my hardest days and being willing to help with anything — and I appreciate it so much. It’s hard to explain just how much you mean to me, but I promise I will always try. Most of all, thank you for getting it.

Rachel: At this point, you’ve become a sister to me. I always know you’re there for me with whatever I may need, and I can’t thank you enough for that. Seeing you during your visits to Penn State over the years made my experience here brighter, and I’m so excited to finally be able to live in the same area again.

Becca: Catching up, hanging out and planning spontaneous activities together are my favorite parts of our friendship. Seven Springs is, and always will be, the home of some of the greatest memories we’ve made together. Thank you for always doing your best to check in on me.

Maddie: I am so, so grateful for you. Getting to become better friends over the summer made me so happy. Thank you for your endless wisdom, support and calls throughout this year — they helped me get through.

Claire: I love you so, so much. Thank you for letting me rant, cry and laugh via FaceTime over the years. You keep my greatest triumphs, darkest secrets and embarrassing memories safe. Thank you for being willing to support me and stand up for me no matter what. I am constantly impressed by you, and I can’t explain how thankful I am that we’re best friends. Cheers to 10 more years of memories together.

Thank you to all of my wonderful professors and mentors I’ve had over the years at Penn State and beyond, especially Maggie, Emily, Gary, Russell, John and Toby.

Curt: You were my first journalism professor at Penn State — before I even switched into the major. Without you, I never would’ve joined the Collegian. Thank you for encouraging me to pursue storytelling. You are missed, but the impact you had on students like me lives on forever.

Sly: I’m struggling to find the words to explain how much you changed my life. As my first and greatest mentor, you watched me grow up and helped guide me every step of the way. The hole you left in my life — and so many others — is deep, but you will always be remembered through your teaching. Thank you for inspiring me to want to make a difference in people’s lives through education.

To my extended family: Thank you for constantly supporting me and checking in on me. Getting a card in the mail always makes my day brighter, and I’m so grateful to all of you. I love you!

Mary: I’m so thankful that we’ve gotten closer this year, and that we can relate on more things now that I’m older. I look forward to your calls and texts all the time, and it makes me happy that you’re excited to hear the latest chaotic happenings.

Angie: I can’t wait to come visit you in Colorado! I’m also so happy that we’re getting closer now, too, and I can’t wait to make more memories together. Your wedding will be the first I get to go to as an adult, and I’m excited!

DJ: I decided where I want to go for my graduation trip — Italy. I’m free in early August, does that sound good? Thank you for always being a role model to me, especially with all things Penn State and Schreyer.

Elena: You’ve always been one of my biggest supporters, and I’m so grateful for that. Maybe we can start to visit each other more now that I’m graduating… cousin vacations, here we come!

Nona and Pappy: Thank you for inspiring me to push myself to the next level and be generous toward those around me. (And by the way, thank you for all of the $20 bills you always sneak into my pockets!) I love you both so much, and I’m so glad I’ve gotten to learn more about your lives as I’ve gotten older.

Mom and Dad: I’ll never forget the moment I said goodbye to you in Thomas 100 when you dropped me off at Penn State for honors orientation. I was one of the only kids to turn around, find my parents in the audience and wave back. I’m so glad I did. Thank you for everything — for being there for me at all hours, advocating for me, checking in on me and all the little things in between. You’ve both shaped me into the person I am today, and I’m so grateful for your love and support.

James: Watching you go through the unimaginable these past four years broke my heart. I can’t stand to see you in pain because there’s nothing I can do as a big sister to make it better. No one should have to endure what you have, but your strength of character inspires me every single day. I love you, bud, and I can’t wait to see what college has in store for you.

—

When I was little, I couldn’t stop asking questions about life to my parents. It got to the point where my dad decided to put a limit on it because I was asking them incessantly, creating the game we now call “Three Questions.” Each day, I was only allotted three questions, so I had to make sure they were good.

Becoming a journalist has not only allowed me to put my burning curiosity to use in my dream job — but it’s allowed me to ask as many questions as I want. I pledge to do everything I can to make a difference in as many people’s lives as possible by asking questions for the rest of my life.

To the Collegian, thank you for giving me the best gift I could've ever asked for — a job that allowed me to get to know, mentor and lead some of the most incredible and talented people I’ve ever met.

I will always be here for each of you and advocating for the Collegian’s success and longevity even though I’ll no longer physically be in Willard 202C, so don’t hesitate to reach out for whatever you need — whenever you need it — even if you don’t know me.

The Daily Collegian has changed my life for the better, helped me grow in ways I never would have imagined four years ago and challenged me to become the woman I’ve always wanted to be.

When you read this, I’ll no longer be Megan Swift, editor-in-chief, but I’ll still be Megan Swift, writer, singer, friend, sister, daughter — and most of all, person. I’m thrilled to start drafting the next chapter in my book of life.

It’s almost impossible to say goodbye to a place and people I love more than anything, but in the words of Hannah Montana, “I’ll Always Remember You.”

Thank you for everything.

Megan Swift is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism and was The Daily Collegian's 2022-23 editor-in-chief until 6:15 a.m. this morning.