Culture Rankings Column | Started from the bottom, now we’re here

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have built the most culture across the globe for the week, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

Robert California once said, “there’s something about an underdog that really inspires the unexceptional.”

The word unexceptional is certainly quite harsh. But, think of that term as the everyday person, the everyday sports fan. Why do those people love a great underdog story?

It’s because, despite having the odds stacked against them time and time again, the underdog always gets back on its feet and eventually proves its doubters wrong.

In order for an underdog story to be successful, there needs to be a passion and work ethic in place that supersedes all reasonable expectations. This makes the eventual victory taste all the more sweeter.

Over the past week, the sports world has seen several underdog stories take center stage. So, it’s only right they also feature heavily in this week’s installment of the Culture Rankings Column.

Without further adieu, let’s get into this week’s list.

No. 10: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Talk about going out on your sword.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson wasn’t willing to let his squad go down without a fight against the Miami Heat.

He stepped up and played all 48 minutes of New York’s series-extending Game 5 win, contributing 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists during a game-long tour de force.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, Game 6 soon spelled the end of their season. Yet, even in defeat, the former Dallas Maverick solidified his star status.

Dropping 41 points in 45 minutes, he mustered every last effort he could. In the end, Miami advanced by winning 96-92. Nonetheless, Brunson should be proud of his season.

Coming over from Dallas, there were questions if he could be “the guy” without Luka Doncic opposite him. Going even further back, NBA scouts didn’t buy into his ability to be a star at the professional level, as he fell to the second round of the draft.

This clearly didn’t matter to Brunson, who’s now proven himself as a leader on and off the court.

No. 9: Jeff Tambroni, Penn State men’s lacrosse

Coach Jeff Tambroni has overseen plenty of success throughout his 13 seasons in Happy Valley, but a recent two-year hiccup saw Penn State win only seven contests across 2021 and 2022.

However, Tambroni and his players returned to tradition with a strong 2023 campaign, and their success has now translated into the postseason.

The Nittany Lions defeated Princeton in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, earning their first-ever victory over the Tigers in program history.

Despite an early deficit, the team battled back and outscored its opponent 12-8 across the final three quarters, including a 5-0 stretch in the third.

Ahead of a second-round tilt against Army on Sunday, Tambroni’s roster appears locked in.

No. 8: Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers

The biggest exception to the theme of this week’s rankings are Dave Roberts’ Dodgers, who aren’t underdogs. What they are is a superbly talented group, which has allowed them to battle back from an iffy start to the season.

Over the past week, LA took two of three games against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers before sweeping a division rival: the San Diego Padres.

Whether it be Clayton Kershaw’s dominance on the mound, the power hitting of Max Muncy or continued excellence from Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, the Dodgers are thriving at the moment.

And while they possess a loaded lineup, Roberts has managed this team long enough to earn sustained credit for its success.

No. 7: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

In all honesty, I’m quite begrudging for this entry. I watched Tatum underperform as a franchise player for much of the 76ers and Celtics’ second-round matchup.

Of course, Philly didn’t capitalize on Tatum’s short-lived cold streak. It came back to haunt the team in Game 6 and Game 7.

After exploding for 16 fourth quarter points to help the Celtics tie the series 3-3 and send the action back to Boston, Tatum then delivered the goods in the series-clinching Mother’s Day victory.

Making history by dropping 51 points — the most ever recorded in a Game 7 — Tatum displayed a winning mentality. He shrugged off his prior performances and responded with vigor. That’s what a leader does.

Surely, this showing will motivate his Boston teammates as the playoffs continue. He’s earned his spot on the list this week, and some players in Philadelphia could learn a thing or two from the former Duke standout.

No. 6: Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

When Brandon Hyde took over as Orioles manager in 2019, he knew he was in for a full-scale rebuild.

During his first season, he oversaw a 54 win roster. The following year, the team won 25 games in the pandemic-shortened season. The next year registered only 52 victories.

To be blunt, it was a miserable three years for Baltimore.

But patience is a virtue, and things finally began turning around in 2022. Hyde’s lineup posted an 83-79 record, laying a foundation for future success.

Now, the rebuilding stage seems to be a theme of the past. Baltimore has started this season 26-14, and notched some impressive victories over the past week by downing two of the league’s best, Rays and the Pirates, twice.

The Orioles are proving the dog days are indeed over, which couldn’t have been done without Hyde’s commitment to ushering in a cultural reset inside the dugout.

No. 5: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

It’s an extremely rare sight to see two hockey coaches ahead of Guy Gadowsky on this list.

Make no mistake: Gadowsky hasn’t lost a step. But with college hockey in the midst of its long summer offseason, the Stanley Cup playoffs naturally are taking center stage.

So I’d imagine Gadowsky wouldn’t take offense to slotting in at No. 5 this week. As a certified culture builder, it’s presumably not his nature to be resentful of others’ accomplishments.

No. 4: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes

As Metropolitan Division winners and the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, the Rod Brind’Amour-helmed Hurricanes seem like favorites, not underdogs. But history says otherwise.

Since Brind’Amour took over as Carolina’s coach in 2018, he’s made the playoffs every season – only to be met with heartbreaking elimination time and time again.

These old memories crept into the minds of some fans when Carolina drew a matchup opposite a formidable New Jersey Devils roster in Round 2 of this year’s bracket.

New Jersey finished just a point behind the Hurricanes in the regular season, and very well could’ve been the division winner themselves. So, this matchup wasn’t expected to be a walk in the park.

Yet, Brind’Amour and his players completely owned the moment, exercising recent second-round demons by besting the Devils in five contests.

Brind’Amour now inches closer to holding the coveted Stanley Cup trophy once again. He won the big one with Carolina in 2006 as a player and would leave a lasting legacy behind should he also bring it home as coach.

No. 3: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic was never supposed to be the player he is today.

Drafted 41st overall in 2014, Jokic’s selection was hardly a highlight. ESPN instead displayed a Taco Bell ad when he was picked.

Soon beginning his NBA career in 2015, it was clear early on Jokic had some sort of role in the league. However, few would’ve guessed the slow-footed center would become the dominant force he is today.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Joker has Denver in the Western Conference Finals, set to face LeBron James’ Lakers with an NBA Finals trip on the line.

Averaging an astounding 30.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists across 11 playoff games this spring, Jokic has been the premier postseason performer of the 2023 season.

The gravity he possesses on offense makes him a grade-A threat to score at will or find a teammate for a basket at any moment. And while he’s still not the athlete many other stars are, it doesn’t matter.

Jokic continues to weaponize his unique brand of basketball, and it’s turned him into a generational talent.

No. 2: Paul Maurice, Florida Panthers

Coaching veteran Paul Maurice’s Panthers were faced with a gargantuan task to open the postseason.

As the East’s final wild card team, Florida had to contend with the Boston Bruins, who’d put together the greatest regular season in NHL history.

Yet, Florida stunned the world by dispatching Boston in seven games. Even after this feel-good win, the challenges were only beginning.

Faced with a dangerous Toronto Maple Leafs offense in Round 2, it was unclear if Maurice and his players could keep the magic alive.

These concerns were answered in resounding fashion after the Panthers eliminated Toronto this past week, winning the series 4-1 thanks to an overtime goal from former Philadelphia Flyer Nick Cousins.

Whether it’s standouts like Matthew Tkachuk or role players like Cousins Maurice has received full buy-in from the entire Florida roster.

Now set for a culture-infested battle with Brind’Amour’s Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, a trip to the Stanley Cup Final hangs in the balance.

No. 1: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

For the third time in the past four years, Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat will compete in the Eastern Conference Finals.

This competitive stretch makes it seem like Coach Spo is no underdog, but reaching the postseason this year required some Herculean efforts from him and his team.

After finishing as the NBA’s lowest-scoring offense, Miami snuck into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed on the back of its gritty, defensive-minded style.

Counted out by many, the Heat nonetheless have thrived. They knocked off the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in only five games and more recently eliminated New York in the second round.

Ahead of a semi-final war against the Celtics, the Heat hold the opportunity to become the first eight seed to reach the finals since the 1999 Knicks.

While stars like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo deserve plenty of credit, Spoelestra is the defining voice of this team.

He’s guided Miami through many highs and lows during his long tenure that began in 2008, and his leadership is proven by his players’ willingness to believe even when few said they had any sort of chance.

For my money’s worth, Spoelstra is the best basketball coach on God’s green earth, and he’s also atop the rankings this week.

