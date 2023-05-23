Culture Rankings Column I The lights shine brightest in the postseason

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have built the most culture across the globe for the week, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

May is often a defining period within the sports calendar.

Whether it’s the memorable results of the NBA and NHL playoffs or the early beginnings of the long MLB season, the action is practically nonstop for players, media and fans alike.

As the pressure continues to mount, certain individuals are setting themselves apart as the ultimate competitors, leaving behind lasting legacies.

As this month nears its end, here are 10 such competitors who’ve consistently set the tone… and the culture.

No. 10: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

A lot of culture has been built over the past week, meaning there are nine people worthy of slotting ahead of Guy Gadowsky on this week’s list.

However, this doesn’t mean the Nittany Lions’ coach isn’t lurking in the background, waiting to break out his hard hat and return to the culture construction site.

Case in point: incoming Penn State freshman Aiden Fink received a notable honor when he won the CJHL MVP on May 18.

Expected to be picked in this summer’s NHL Draft, Fink will join Gadowsky inside Pegula Ice Arena this fall.

While fostering high culture takes more than winning awards, a sense of competitive fire is evidently already there for Fink. You can only assume Gadowsky was pleased to hear about the new addition’s accolade.

No. 9: Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

As the weeks continue to pass, Brandon Hyde’s Baltimore Orioles increasingly look like they’re here to stay.

Now standing at 31-16 on the season, the team is coming off an impressive three-game series sweep over a quality Toronto Blue Jays team. Previously, Baltimore also took two of four contests against the Angels.

While starting pitching has been a bit inconsistent for the Hyde-managed roster, the batting order and the bullpen have made up for this.

Team leaders like center fielder Cedric Mullins, who’s coming off of a five-hit showing on Sunday, and catcher Adley Rutschman have led the charge as the Orioles continue surging.

Hyde’s work to guide this team out of the gutter toward contention cannot go overlooked. He’s found an approach that has developed Baltimore’s offense substantially.

No. 8: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes

The student hasn’t become the master just yet in the NHL Eastern Conference Finals, as Rod Brind’Amour’s team finds itself down 2-0 against his former coach Paul Maurice and the Florida Panthers.

Brind’Amour played for Maurice in Carolina, and now the duo is coaching against each other with a trip to the Stanley Cup hanging in the balance.

Brind’Amour has received high effort from his players in this series, as both games have gone into overtime. However, Florida has done enough to outlast the Hurricanes in each section of extra play.

Despite these losses, it can’t be understated how competitive Carolina continues to be. As long as Brind’Amour continues to rally the troops, this series may not be over yet.

No. 7: Jeff Tambroni, Penn State men’s lacrosse

For the second consecutive week, Jeff Tambroni’s Nittany Lions grinded out a narrow NCAA Tournament win. After downing Princeton 13-12 last week, Penn State outlasted Army 10-9 to move on to the Final Four.

The Nittany Lions led 7-3 at the half and hung on for the victory after a potential last-second, game-tying Army score was ruled to have come after the clock struck zero.

Now set to face No. 1 Duke in Philadelphia, Tambroni’s group must dig deeper than ever in order to advance to the championship game.

But if the head coach has proven anything during this run, it’s that he’ll have his lineup prepared for another grueling 60 minutes on Saturday.

No. 6: Paul Maurice, Florida Panthers

Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Paul Maurice has helped this upstart Panthers team climb every mountain presented before them.

Currently leading 2-0 against Brind’Amour’s Hurricanes, Maurice has gotten the best of his former player’s squad in a pair of grueling battles.

Tasked with two road games to open the series, the Panthers emerged victorious in overtime in both contests. Game 1’s four-overtime showdown was a particularly impressive moment.

Both squads refused to yield for nearly 80 minutes of extra play, before Matthew Tkachuk finally sealed the deal by scoring the game winner 12.7 seconds before a potential fifth overtime.

The Panthers only needed one extra frame in Game 2 to win, and now head back to Florida to host Games 3 and 4. Florida is two wins away from its first Stanley Cup appearance since 1996, which couldn’t have been done without Maurice’s guidance.

No. 5: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

After he missed last year’s playoffs due to a torn ACL, some may have forgotten how dangerous Jamal Murray can be in big-game scenarios.

He’s reminded everyone of his talents by picking the Los Angeles Lakers apart in the NBA Western Conference Finals, helping Denver sprint out to a 3-0 lead on the purple and gold.

Having scored 30 points or more in all three games, the guard has thrived offensively and given his superstar teammate Nikola Jokic the perfect running mate.

Whether it was an electric second half in Game 2 or his dominant start to Game 3, Murray has gotten the job done to the utmost degree.

No. 4: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

While Murray’s scoring prowess has been the definitive X-factor against the Lakers, the continued excellence of Nikola Jokic remains the primary reason for Denver’s consistency.

One win away from their first-ever NBA Finals trip, the Nuggets continue to rely on their game-changing center to create shots for himself and others at the highest level.

Jokic has averaged 27 points, 14.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists in the first three games of this series, managing to overcome the toughest defense he’s faced in the playoffs.

While Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura have done their best to disrupt The Joker, he continues to utilize his basketball intelligence to overcome any physical challenges.

It briefly seemed LA may have figured Jokic out in Game 3, limiting him to just nine points in the first three quarters. Yet, he stormed back in the final 12 minutes to finish with 24 points and a victory.

Denver has a player who sees the court in a way few others can. Jokic is a matchup nightmare, and he’s on the doorstep of achieving greatness.

No. 3: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

“Jimmy Freakin’ Butler,” as Kevin Harlan called him, has continued to be a premier playoff performer during a wild Miami playoff run.

While this column has given coach Erik Spoelstra the primary credit for the Heat’s recent success, Butler is the one who’s leading the charge on the court.

He’s been a man possessed during all three roundsand is evidently on a mission to win a championship.

Up against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Butler is averaging 26 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game during the first three games of the series.

Impacting the game in just about every category, the forward has dominated. He doesn’t care that the Heat are the lowest-seeded team, he doesn’t care how deep of a roster Boston has.

He shows up to work and gets the job down. Now more than ever, he’s proven a critical part of Heat Culture.

No. 2: Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Describing Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk as clutch would be the understatement of the century.

The Hart Trophy finalist has come through consistently in the postseason, and his heroics against the Hurricanes have been the cherry on top.

Tkachuk ended both overtime contests on his terms, notching two game-deciding goals to open the series. These scores have raised his playoff point total to 18, tying him for third in the NHL with Leon Draisaitl.

While the Panthers are certainly receiving strong contributions across the roster, it’s hard to ignore the magic Tkachuk has pulled off. Florida’s decision to trade for him before the season has proven a resounding success.

No. 1: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

While Butler has certainly embraced the Miami Heat culture and style of play, Erik Spoelstra has been leading the charge for years.

Whether it’s getting the best out of stars like Butler and Bam Adebayo, or motivating role players like Caleb Martin and “The Celtic Killer” Gabe Vincent to step up in huge ways, the longtime Miami coach is in lockstep with his roster.

Currently one win out from the NBA Finals following Sunday’s demolition of Boston, the Heat are poised to become the first No. 8 seed to reach those heights since the 1999 New York Knicks.

If and when they eliminate the Celtics, Miami will have downed the two best regular season teams this season. At a certain point, this stretch transitioned from a shocking surprise into a fierce reality.

More than any prior Heat playoff run, this should be the first season mentioned while discussing Spoelstra’s Hall of Fame-worthy resume. It’s been that impressive, and the journey isn’t even complete yet.

