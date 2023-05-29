Culture Rankings Column | A pendulum of playoff emotions

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have built the most culture across the globe for the week, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

Are you not entertained?

We are in the heart of one of the most exciting and competitive sections of the sports calendar.

The NBA and NHL playoffs are getting down to the nitty gritty as there have been several key moments over the past seven days which have begun to separate the greatest from the greats.

To say some recent results haven’t stunned me would be a lie. I thought the order of this week’s rankings would’ve been similar to my previous entry but, by week’s end, I was proven wrong.

Of course, that’s part of being a culture-builder. Staying ready to go the extra mile for a victory, even when some may count you out, is critical.

Keeping this in mind, let’s take a look at this week’s batch of culture builders.

No. 10: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Truthfully, I originally didn’t want to keep Jimmy Butler on the rankings this week. I contemplated rewarding someone with the swagger and dedication of Alec Bohm with this spot instead.

Yet, booting Butler off of the list entirely would be premature. Yes, his Miami Heat are on the verge of becoming the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-0 lead in a playoff series, as Boston has tied the action 3-3 ahead of Monday’s monumental Game 7.

But if anyone is going to laugh at the notion of such a choke job, it’s Jimmy Buckets.

His leadership and grit give me the sense he’s still ready for the moment. He’s a dynamic two-way threat operating on an extremely high level during this playoff run.

Saturday night’s Game 6 proved Butler wasn’t giving up just yet. He overcame a tough shooting night by getting to the line, crashing the boards and finding open teammates, thus giving his squad every chance to close things out.

Unfortunately for the Heat, Derrick White struck at the midnight hour to earn the win for the Celtics.

Despite this, I don’t think Miami’s elimination is a certainty. I find it hard to believe Butler won’t be at his best on Monday.

No. 9: Peter DeBoer, Dallas Stars

Admittedly, I’ve previously overlooked the NHL’s Western Conference playoff picture when constructing my weekly rankings.

However, the current conference finals showdown between Dallas and Las Vegas has brought the competitive fire. While the players are certainly fighting hard for the right to make the Stanley Cup Finals, nobody has more to prove than Stars coach Peter DeBoer.

Last May, DeBoer was fired by the Golden Knights after three seasons leading the team. The Stars soon hired him, and he now has the chance to eliminate his former squad and prove they made the wrong choice.

While Dallas fell down 3-0 to open the series, it battled back to cut Las Vegas’ lead to 3-2. DeBoer has gotten the best out of a well-balanced roster, as the mix of young stars and grizzled veterans has been stellar.

After prevailing over the Seattle Kraken in seven games last round, Dallas has proven capable of taking things to the limit. Now, they’ll have to do that one more time in order for DeBoer to exact his revenge.

No. 8: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum owes Derrick White a thank you for his incredible Game 6 buzzer beater, as it would’ve been hard to place any Celtic on this list without it.

Putting that aside, Boston’s ability to come back from a 3-0 deficit wouldn’t have been possible without Tatum.

Averaging 27.2 points, 10 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the Eastern Conference Finals, Tatum has looked increasingly imposing as an all-around player, even against a hard-nosed Heat defense.

Heading into a Game 7, he’ll need to be prepared for war. Should Tatum outplay Butler on this big of a stage, he’ll silence any remaining doubts around his status as a playoff superstar.

No. 7: Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers

In the midst of all this playoff chaos, the MLB season is also chugging along.

An interesting story thus far has been the success of the Texas Rangers under manager Bruce Bochy, who has returned to the MLB after three seasons away.

Bochy is highly respected around the league, having previously won three World Series titles with the Giants. Now, he has Texas looking like championship contenders as well.

At 33-19, the Rangers lead the AL West and have recently turned in solid performances against the Orioles and Pirates.

Whether it’s the breakout of league RBI leader Adolis Garcia — who has an astounding 49 in 51 games — or the consistency of the pitching rotation even without star Jacob deGrom, Bochy’s lineup is firing on all cylinders.

Once deGrom returns, this roster will gain another big boost. It’s hard to imagine the Rangers not being part of the playoff picture come October.

No. 6: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

You just know Guy Gadowsky is marveling at the culture being built throughout these NHL playoffs.

Whether it’s Dallas’ never-say-die attitude or the wild ride the Florida Panthers have been on, I’d imagine he’s taking notes and thinking of ways he can further expand his coaching repertoire come the 2023-24 season.

As Gadowsky has said before, there’s nothing like playoff hockey. I just wish he’d remind Christian Sarlo of that. The rising senior hasn’t posted a “Tune In To Hockey” breakdown since April 27!

Should the Nittany Lions’ head coach reach out to Sarlo and motivate him to put out more content, then Gadowsky will certainly rise in next week’s rankings.

No. 5: Jeff Tambroni, Penn State men’s lacrosse

Staying in State College, the Jeff Tambroni-coached Nittany Lions had their season come to a close in brutal fashion on Saturday.

Facing off against No. 1 Duke in front of a rollicking Lincoln Financial Field crowd, Penn State played the Blue Devils dead even during regulation. The two teams sent the action to overtime knotted at 15-15.

Come the extra quarter, Duke scored in shocking fashion when Garrett Leadmon tallied the go-ahead goal despite clearly committing a crease violation.

With no replay review on hand, the Blue Devils defeated the underdog Nittany Lions to advance to the national title game.

Even after this tough loss, it’s impossible to ignore what Tambroni and his players accomplished. After a strong regular season, the team further stepped up its game and enjoyed an impressive run that culminated in the Final Four.

Coming frustratingly close to a championship appearance, the foundation is there for Penn State to continue building this program. After a few tough years, Tambroni proved the Nittany Lions are back to their winning ways this season.

No. 4: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

As previously touched on, the Heat are staring elimination in the face.

When I crowned coach Erik Spoelstra No. 1 on the Culture Rankings last week, I didn’t think it was possible Miami would lose its current series. Yet, all it takes is one more loss and the Heat’s fairytale run is over.

Is he really going to let that happen? Is the man many consider the best coach in basketball going to become the first person to blow a 3-0 lead in the playoffs?

I just can’t fathom it. I still think Spoelstra and the Heat find a way. Nobody knows how to push buttons like he does, and when you mix that edge with Butler’s relentless self-motivation, it should be a recipe for success.

The Celtics are talented, but the Heat have more heart. They’ve proven it all playoffs, spitting in the face of those who wrote them off due to their eight-seed status.

Erik Spoelstra is not Doc Rivers. He’s not going to let his team embarrass themselves. Heat in 7, baby. Lock it in.

No. 2 and 3, respectively: Matthew Tkachuk and Paul Maurice, Florida Panthers

Elsewhere in Florida, a different No. 8 seed officially punched its ticket to the championship game.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice and star forward Matthew Tkachuk have proven a stupendous tandem during their postseason run, which culminated in a shocking sweep over a very good Carolina Hurricanes team.

This may have been the hardest-fought 4-0 series in league history. Game 1 saw Tkachuk score the game-winning goal after the two teams fought through four periods of overtime.

The forward struck again a game later, ending the action after just a few minutes of extra play.

Game 3 finally saw the warring sides end things after three frames, though the action remained tightly-knit. Florida took home a 1-0 win to extend its series lead.

Finally, Game 4 saw things nearly head to OT for a third time. Tied 3-3 with 4.3 seconds left, Tkachuk worked his magic once more. Scoring his second goal of the evening, he sent his team to the Stanley Cup Finals in thrilling fashion.

The former Flames forward has come through in the big moments, and Maurice’s coaching instincts have kept his roster locked in amid these tense contests.

He’s gotten his players to believe this run was possible, and motivated them to continuously overcome the Hurricanes even when they kept storming back for more.

The Panthers will now get a few days off while Dallas and Vegas try to settle their side of the bracket. A well-earned deep breath, to say the least.

No. 1: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Denver Nuggets will compete in the NBA Finals when they begin on June 1.

Similar to the Panthers, they’ll be entering the series with plenty of rest after officially eliminating the Lakers back on May 22, and they owe this victory to their best player, Nikola Jokic.

Jokic has dominated all playoffs long, and that was no different during the closeout Game 4 win over Los Angeles. The big man scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out 13 assists across his latest logic-defying statistical performance.

The man simply does it all on the court. He’s a point guard, a paint presence and a lead scorer all rolled into one. He’s a matchup nightmare.

Whoever emerges from Miami versus Boston better be prepared. They’re going to be facing arguably the best player in the world, and he’ll be playing on extremely fresh legs. Talk about a tall task.

