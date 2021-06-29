Eight presidents. Twenty-five CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. One hundred sixty-one Nobel Laureates.

Just a small sample size of the many decorated alumni Harvard University has produced.

Yet among those prominent figures, this week’s most talked about graduate of the Ivy League is a self-deprecating, red-headed Irishman.

For those who didn’t know, yes, Conan O’Brien is a Harvard graduate. He also is the proverbial “GOAT” of late night talk show hosts.

In a lineage that houses the likes of Johnny Carson and David Letterman, it’s Conan who finds himself wearing the crown among his contemporaries.

My first time watching Conan came by accident roughly 10 years ago when my dad and I saw a lack of other shows at the 11 p.m. time slot.

Since then, I’ve bared witness to a master of his craft, as his content has seemingly evolved with the implementation of new forms of media.

Despite struggling with ratings throughout his career, if there’s one thing Conan can say, it’s keeping things simple works best.

Who would have thought an idea like Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog, would have viewers as entertained as hearing from Brad Pitt?

Conan did. Even at a top station with NBC and a prime time slot, his humor was what he found funny — not what he thought would garner higher ratings.

Late night with Conan became more like a sit-com, wondering which guest character or bit would be featured tonight. From the idiosyncratic Jordan Schlansky to The Walker Lever — which promptly played random clips of “Walker, Texas Ranger” — you slowly started coming more for the host and crew, not the guest.

In a new era defined by interactive games and easy political-punches, something as simple as a Rottweiler puppet with an attitude allows for one to remain true to themself.

Despite being a mainstay in the industry for some time, it was Conan’s return to late night with TBS where he truly found his footing and let loose. Following the aftermath of the Jay Leno debacle, the decision to go to basic cable seemed like Conan’s very own excommunication from late night.

Instead we saw Conan as the phoenix, rising from the ashes as he began to put out the best content of his career.

The remotes began to increase in popularity, leading to the start of “Conan Without Borders,” the comedian’s take on travel shows with the perfect blend of dry humor and knowledge of new places.

To cater to a younger audience, he implemented “Clueless Gamer,” where we see what happens when we let our parents have a go at “Call of Duty.” Hard to figure out what’s funnier — seeing Conan overthink the plot of the game or watching him die for the eighth time angrily.

And with this great content, he still brought phenomenal guests who appreciated Conan’s humor.

When ratings dropped, he simply changed to a smaller format allowing for more time with popular guests. Rather than have a quick conversation that inevitably came to promoting a new movie or show, the new format allowed for a talk that broke the surface and created a thought-provoking, humor-filled discussion.

While he might not have had the commercial success of his peers, he did it his way throughout his tumultuous career. Recurring gags, awkward human interactions and trying new things surmise the staple of Conan’s late night.

At this curtain call, applause is unnecessary — the Irish comedian only needs a few laughs to suffice from the audience or even from himself. As a self-stated history lover, it’s safe to say Conan has established himself as a fixture in the book of comedy’s storied legacy.