The Commonwealth Court in Pennsylvania ruled that Act 77, the expansive 2019 mail-in voting law, was unconstitutional on Jan. 28.

Act 77 is a broad, encompassing law that guarantees provisions such as being put on a mailing list for your ballot, implements no excuse mail-in voting, extends the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots to Election Day at 8 p.m. and changed the voting registration deadline from 30 days out to 15 days — among other procedural and balloting measures.

The law has been attempted to be shot down for over a year now, with former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party claiming that the mailing list provisions and no-excuse voting are prone to voter fraud, which caused Trump to lose Pennsylvania in the 2020 election.

A couple of things are ironic and silly with all of this. Firstly, Act 77 was hailed as a bipartisan accomplishment in the state. The law was passed by the GOP-controlled legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The law was only challenged after the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, which saw extensive use of mail-in voting due to the pandemic. Those who wrote the law are now trying to argue against it.

When you lose, it seems a little childish to try to walk back on the very laws you put into place.

Obviously, GOP representatives are scared knowing they will lose primaries if they don’t follow the popular view espoused by Trump and company that the election was stolen and rigged. So much for the idea of independent politicians in parties.

Now, if you’re not with the leader, you’re the enemy.

I don’t know how someone could argue that promoting mail-in voting was a bad thing in fall 2020. The law allowed people who, for example, caught the coronavirus days before the election to be able to request ballots. Middle-aged Pennsylvanians living with their elderly parents worried about transmitting the virus to them could vote by mail.

The people in these examples probably wouldn’t have voted without the law.

Looking at the polling numbers going into the election, of course Trump and his allies would have wanted less people to vote, and mail-in balloting enfranchised many Americans in a pandemic.

Only 26 cases of voter fraud in the commonwealth were found after an extensive search. Twenty-six votes is a much smaller figure than the 80,555 votes the election was decided by. Even GOP and Trump appointed-officials affirmed that the election results had very little and inconsequential fraud.

Now, this crusade to overturn the election results has merged into a battle to prevent voters from exercising their constitutional right to vote, resulting in the Commonwealth Court’s ruling.

I remember back on Election Day in 2020 watching the results in Pennsylvania. It amazed me that Trump and his allies, along with some national news networks and frankly a lot of voters, didn’t understand what a “red mirage” was.

Pennsylvania counts its in-person votes first, especially the early votes before Election Day, with their mail-in ballots not opened until Election Day. Sorting and opening absentee ballots also take longer than in-person voting, meaning the process is long.

When Trump encouraged his voters to not vote by mail and sowed discourse within the idea of absentee voting, of course most in-person votes were going to be for Trump and most mail-in ballots for Biden. Once the vote total changed over the course of days due to the counting is when election fraud claims were thrown all over.

If I, as a first time voter, can recognize how the vote counting system works in Pennsylvania, I’m sure others can figure it out too. It amazes me that the Commonwealth Court and members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly haven’t yet comprehended that.

The court ruled 3-2 to overturn the law, with all three GOP members voting to overrule and both Democratic members voting to keep in place. Because the decision was appealed, the law remains in place for now and goes to the Democratic 5-2 majority state Supreme Court, where in all likelihood it’ll keep in place the law. An appeal after that could bring the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, where it would be a landmark case if taken up.

Unless solid evidence of vast, widespread voter fraud can be found and proved — which it hasn’t — this continuing effort to restrict the ability for citizens to vote by mail, not just in Pennsylvania, but across the country, is un-American, undemocratic and a blight on our institutions.