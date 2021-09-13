UCLA’s magical March Madness run was just the beginning for the Pac-12.

When the Bruins shocked the world by reaching their 19th Final Four, it signaled to the collegiate sports world that coach Mick Cronin had the Sons of Westwood back to competing on the national stage.

But this unexpected prominence was not an anomaly for the conference, just as Oregon football’s upset win at Ohio State last weekend should not be viewed as a one-off.

The Ducks’ 35-28 defeat was hardly because the Buckeyes failed to overcome their own overbearing mistakes.

Instead, it was coach Mario Cristobal’s smashmouth running game, taking it right at Ohio State’s offensive line in Columbus.

The 269 yards the Ducks rushed for did not resemble Chip Kelly’s flash-and-dash programs headlined by LaMichael James and De’Anthony Thomas.

Rather, Oregon disproved the stereotype that Pac-12 schools are incapable of competing with the “big boys” of the Big Ten in the trenches by giving the Buckeyes a taste of their own medicine, holding them to 128 yards on the ground.

As such, the nation-wide narrative for Pac-12 athletics is beginning to change thanks to the boys on the hardwood and the gridiron.

But frankly, it should have never come to this.

Many fans tend to focus on football and men’s basketball to determine the caliber of a collegiate athletic conference, which while unfortunate, is the reality. Given that foundation, it’s understandable why the Pac-12 has gotten little “street cred” in recent years.

After all, the conference has sent just two teams to the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014, and only three Pac-12 teams qualified for 2019’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Naturally, as a West Coast native, I would quickly chalk the conference’s perceived ineptitude to an East Coast bias. However, with the way the Pac-12’s programs have looked in the aforementioned duo of sports as of late, I cannot pin all blame on people outside the conference.

Regardless, the Pac-12 has always been a successful conference across the board by all indications. Many college basketball fans will laugh when Bill Walton boasts about the “Conference of Champions,” but there is truth to his proclamation.

Stanford, UCLA and USC are the top three schools all-time for NCAA championships across every sport. Though SEC and Big 12 institutions won both the men’s and women’s College World Series, respectively, the eight-team fields each featured two programs who call the Pac-12 home.

Coupling the conference’s longtime dominance across college athletics with its preeminent sports reemerging on the national spotlight, it’s safe to say the Pac-12 is “back.”

For the Big Ten, and members like Penn State, this should be viewed as a good thing. In the arms race that has taken over college athletics in the aftermath of Texas and Oklahoma announcing their intent to ditch the Big 12 for the SEC, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will need to keep pace with their alliance.

Though former Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott’s tenure was marked by failures to match the other Power Five conferences, the early returns under George Kliavkoff have been nothing but positive.

The Pac-12 Network persists — still unable to be viewed by DirecTV and AT&T UVerse subscribers. But for the first time in a long time, things are looking up out west in college athletics.

This is great for all parties involved, whether you’re an alumni of a Pac-12 university or a Big Ten fan fearful of joining forces with the conference it shares a Rose Bowl partnership with.

The conversations of Big 12 institutions like Texas Tech joining the Pac-12 following the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ exodus have all but ceased since BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are on the verge of filling their void.

Still, the fact these hypotheticals were even considered should be seen as a win. The Pac-12 has regained the respect of reporters, universities and fans across the country, and that level of reverence has only skyrocketed in the wake of Oregon’s big win.

As somebody who has followed the Pac-12 from the Bay Area all my life, it pains me, yet makes me smile to write the following statement:

Thank you, Oregon, for putting the “Conference of Champions” back on the map.