Would the mountains conquer us or would we conquer the mountains? A little of column A and a little of column B. At least we survived.

Part of the way down that first pass, we stopped for lunch… and of course further shook violently in the cold. But those two Slim Jims (for our British readers Slimothy Jimothy) sure did hit the spot.

By this point, we had resigned ourselves to our icy fate. But while continuing toward our next campsite, something miraculous did happen: The sun came out… for about an hour and half, and then it rained again.

The next morning was hot and dry as we began our climb up the second pass — the West Maroon pass.

Now I’d like to say I crushed the pass like it was nothing. However, I have been informed that I could be held legally liable if I continue my pattern of lying, thus I must admit this pass almost killed me.

I was already carrying a decent amount of weight that got even heavier when wet. My pack began to slip off my hips and had to be carried mostly on my shoulders and chest. Also, we were hiking at 11,000 to 12,000 feet at this point, which means we were breathing a third of our normal oxygen.

Because of all of this, I began to hyperventilate — which I would not recommend for anyone out there. Somehow I made it to the top of this pass without passing out (maybe this is why they are called “passes”).

After a quick lunch and of course, taking a few photos, we began to make our descent down the mountain.

This mountain was much more narrow and steep than the previous pass. If I shifted my weight a little too much going down this mountain, you’d be reading my obituary in The Daily Collegian instead of this riveting tale.

Fortunately for the sake of the Penn State community, women everywhere and perhaps the whole world, I did not fall down this pass and made it down alright. It was a short trek down to where we would be camping — of course at the comfortable altitude of 11,500 feet.

That meant… you guessed… I shivered in my icy sleeping bag all night (there seems to be a running theme on this hike).

Would I survive this cold night and make it out on the other side? Would my already-fractured psyche keep it together? Will you be able to tolerate another stretching of the word count on an only mildly interesting anecdote? There’s only one way to find out!