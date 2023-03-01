Ever since the fourth grade, I dreamed of studying in Barcelona.

My parents took a week-long anniversary trip to Catalonia, and when they returned, they recounted tales of strolling through Park Güell, staring in awe of La Sagrada Familia, cheering on FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou and, of course, drooling over plates of pan con tomate and jamón ibérico.

They filled my impressionable 10-year-old self with the legends of famed artists Antoní Guadí, Pablo Picasso and Lionel Messi (an artist of soccer).

I was in awe of Barcelona, a defiant industrious hub to the east, proclaiming its independence from Spain’s capital and seat of the king in the heart of the country.

Tales of this tangible romance across the sea was enough for me to commit then and there that one day, when I reached college, I‘d study in Barcelona.

Well, I finally made it to college, and I finally made it to Spain. But today, I can proudly say I study in Madrid, and I couldn’t be happier with my decision.

A 10-year-old me would be completely indignant over my choice of studying in the capital. I would be betrayed and totally outraged with 21-year-old me.

In fairness, the decision to not pick Barcelona wasn’t entirely up to me.

One of my majors is Spanish, and ultimately my goal is fluency in the language. When I told my advisers I wanted to study in Barcelona for a semester, they met me with entirely justified resistance.

Their reason: People in Barcelona don’t actually speak all that much Spanish.

After visiting the city of my dreams just a few weeks ago, I can confirm there isn’t as much Spanish spoken casually as I would’ve hoped.

Many know that people speak Catalan in this region of Spain, and they’re absolutely right to assume they speak mostly Catalan among themselves.

But in the most casual of settings, most people would automatically speak to me or my friends in English.

In Madrid, whenever I walk into a restaurant or a grocery store, there’s a guarantee the conversation will start in Spanish. People on the street ask me for directions in Spanish. Menus, street signs and flyers are in Spanish.

Barcelona, on the other hand, caters heavily to its large tourism industry. In efforts to make one of the great cities of the world more accessible, it’s become less friendly to the aspiring Spanish speaker.

And it’s clear the city is oriented toward tourists.

Madrid certainly has its zones and sections full of tourist traps, but Barcelona felt saturated with touristy attractions, blinking lights and brightly colored adult beverages that all felt like a distraction from the unique beauty of the city’s soul.

The capital has forced me to acclimate to a real Spanish city, something the capital of Catalonia never could do for me.

I now operate on Spanish schedules, whether that means eating lunch at 3 in the afternoon or starting a night out at 1 or 2 in the morning.

The Madrileños way of speaking is contagious. I’m constantly saying phrases like “Vale” and “Madriz” or using “coger” instead of “tomar.”

With respect to the city of Barcelona — coming from a die-hard fan of the city — there’s something about Madrid that just feels much more authentic to a full immersion into a foreign culture.

Ultimately, that’s what study abroad students are here for. We’re here to experience something totally foreign to what we’ve known in our time in the U.S.

When waitresses and bartenders open the conversation with a familiar: “What would you like to order?” It’s just not the same.

This isn’t to say Barcelona couldn’t still be the study abroad experience of my dreams. I’ve had plenty of friends find their time among Barcelonians to be incredibly enriching.

But as far as this columnist is concerned, the streets of Madrid are exactly what a 10-year-old me was looking for when he dreamed of flying to the old world across the sea.