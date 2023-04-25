I can’t believe I’m even writing this. I thought these kinds of speeches or thoughts were given by professionals or important people, but here I am, giving four year’s worth of life lessons and “wish I would have” into this column.

I don’t even know where I should begin.

However, I want to start with something you all know — or at least should. Before I do that, you have to know my story here.

I didn’t have a typical Penn State student experience. I’m a 2+2 student, so I started at a Penn State branch campus and transferred to University Park for my last two years.

My first year was a typical freshman year.

I cried every day for the first two weeks because it seemed impossible. I made new friends; I played women’s volleyball; I was very involved at my branch campus, and the vibes were good. I thought I was at my peak. But I wasn’t.

My sophomore year was fully online due to the coronavirus pandemic, which I’ll barely discuss. I sat at home in the loneliness of my room. I did school work and also avoided school work because let’s face it: Were we really learning anything?

That was a horrible year, and I’d rather suppress it deep in my brain than ever remember it again. The change from a good first year of college to 2020 was awful.

Then came another change: transferring to University Park.

I wasn’t excited at all. I moved all of my stuff in and cried so hard when my parents left. I had no friends, no one to talk to and all I wanted was for the time to go by. I didn’t care, and I wish I would have.

All I did the entire first three weeks of my junior year was watch “Friends” because it was the only thing that gave me comfort in knowing what would happen next. At this point, I had watched the show about 1,000 times — almost literally. What can I say? It’s my favorite show.

I didn’t get involved in my first semester here and I regret that to this day. I was too scared and looked like I had my tail in between my legs all the time. I had no confidence; I couldn’t make friends, and I felt like I had no place here.

I felt like I didn’t belong.

I really don’t wish that feeling on anyone. I wanted to drop out because everyone around me looked like they were having the best time here and living out their best college days. I thought I was supposed to be happy.

I decided to try again next semester. I just had “Friends” and my Berkey Creamery ice cream to cope and to try and make myself feel comfortable in a place that felt so foreign.

Then, I joined The Daily Collegian after being rejected from other clubs I tried to join. I didn’t think I would like it, and I didn’t think I would fit in. It was yet another change that I wasn’t sure I wanted to embrace.

Change, change and change. How much more could I take?

It turns out, the Collegian helped shape my writing into these words right here. It was the change I needed.

So where am I going with this?

It got better. I found some friends. I started hanging out with my roommate more, and now I can’t imagine my life without her — how am I supposed to say goodbye to her in two weeks?

I went out to bars after not having anyone to go out with for six months after I turned 21. I was able to join more on-campus clubs and actually start making a college career for myself.

It was a hard start. It was so difficult to put myself out there, but I was tired of being miserable, and I realized that all this money I’m spending might as well go somewhere. I needed to make another change.

Over the past week, I had a huge realization — I’m Rachel Green in season one of “Friends.”

I don’t have a job lined up (yet) after graduation; I don’t know where I’m going to go next; I don’t have a plan — I don’t know anything.

That’s the thing, it’s OK.

It took me a while to realize this, but this was the whole premise of “Friends.”

If you watched the show, Rachel made this big change in her life, so she could figure things out on her own without the help of her parents. She had no idea what to do with herself.

She was lost, felt worthless and wasn’t sure of anything. She wanted stability and to find her purpose, just like I do. I’m sure we all do.

When I think of just one piece of advice to give you before I say my farewell, I give you this.

In the first season of “Friends,” the characters are supposed to be around 24 years old, and they have nothing set in stone. How validating is that?

Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Ross all go on for the next 10 years with non-typical lives.

Monica and Phoebe didn’t find love and get married until they were in their 30s.

Chandler quit his corporate job in season nine and didn’t know what to do with his life after that. When he was 33, he made a complete career switch.

Rachel and Ross had their first kid together in their 30s and still went on with a complicated relationship.

Monica was working a part-time job as a waitress in seasons two and three after pausing her dream to be a head chef at a restaurant.

Joey couldn’t land a job as an actor for a long time, and if he did, it didn’t last long. He also cried on his 30th birthday because he didn’t accomplish things in his 20s that he wanted to do.

Monica and Chandler didn’t buy their first house until the end of the show, which put them at about 33 or 34 years old.

You might feel like, “Oh, I’m 23 or 24 and I’m still living with my parents or my roommates.” Hey, that’s fine. You’re only in season one or two in “Friends!”

If you’re upset because you’re single or want to be in a long term relationship, but nothing is working out, that’s OK. Phoebe didn’t find her true love, Mike, until season nine, and she was in her 30s.

Time is a tricky thing, and we’re always surrounded by this idea that after we’re done with school we have to know where we’re going and we have to find love and get married and have kids and start saving for retirement at a job that we may or may not like.

This doesn’t have to be the case. You set the path for your life. You make the decisions. You decide what makes YOU happy. Always choose to be happy. Remember, you’re only in season one.

——

Thank you to everyone at Penn State who has helped shape my journey through every bump and curve. I couldn’t have asked for a better academic experience. It’s been my dream since I was a little kid to graduate from this school.

Thank you to all of my friends. I can’t thank you enough for motivating me, helping me through the tears, making me laugh so hard that I peed my pants (on multiple occasions) and for creating memories that I know I’ll never forget.

Thank you to my roommate for being there for me through everything. We truly lived a Monica-and-Rachel roommate experience, and for that, I will forever be grateful. I will always look back on all of the pictures we took and smile and probably cry because it’s all over. I love you.

Thank you to my parents for always carrying on the Penn State spirit throughout my whole life thus far. I’m grateful that you pushed me to be my best self and to always keep my head high.

Thank you, Daily Collegian. I will miss this place and all of you so much. We truly worked so hard every day to make pieces that matter. Keep doing what you’re doing.

XOXO,

Abbie Hornberger