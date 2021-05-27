Summer has started, and many students have shifted from their daily routines at Penn State to being at home again.

It is weird being back in my hometown and away from the excitement of college. While I personally prefer being in State College, I am at home in Pittsburgh with no internship — I was hoping to have one — and a job I don’t like.

I am not trying to sound ungrateful that I have a job and my parent’s roof over my head, but it is a weird change to be back home when I would rather be somewhere else — especially after a year of a pandemic where a lot of it was spent stuck at home.

There has been a lot of change going on for me and maybe others as well.

Mask restrictions are not as harsh, which is a big change I am not exactly ready to deal with when the fall semester rolls around. I am vaccinated, but I am still worried about not wearing a mask.

I am basically a junior in college now, and I feel old even though I am far from the definition of old. Where has the time gone, and why have the past few years flown by?

Getting older is a concept I have not grasped. I don’t prefer to think of the future because of how much I dislike change.

Being home, I learned that my dad’s childhood home, my mom’s childhood home and my cousin's childhood home are going to be put up for sale for various reasons — I basically grew up in those places and have so many memories from my relatives' homes.

While my own home where I lived growing up is staying put, these other places are not, and I don’t think I realized this big of change was going to happen in my life. It’s a part of life, I guess.

With this change happening in my life, I’ve learned to appreciate change and the positive aspects of it. Without it, I would not be in the place I am today.

I wouldn’t be in college, I wouldn’t be writing for this newspaper and I wouldn’t have scrapped the toxic friendships I made in high school without some sort of change.

I am happier with myself than I was two years ago. Without a change in my mindset, I would not have grown into the person I am today.

Obviously, I still have more growth to go — I have my whole life ahead of me with change happening all the time. I am not a fan of all the changes life has for me, but I can’t just run away and hide from them.

I believe making just the smallest positive changes in your life will benefit you in the long run, and being afraid of change like I have will hold you back.