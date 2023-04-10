As Easter weekend approached, people kept asking me if I was going home for the holiday.

With the dreaded 10-letter G word and heartbreaking goodbyes just a few weeks away, I decided I wouldn’t make the two-and-a-half-hour drive back to my hometown and instead make the most of my time in State College.

In fact, besides lockdown my freshman year, I’ve never been home for Easter.

Sophomore year, I spent the holiday eating brunch with my friends, and then I went to Old Main lawn on a beautiful day to eat jellybeans and hang out with my roommates.

During junior year, I spent Easter in an Italian chapel on the beach in Positano with friends for what may have been the best trip of my study abroad experience. I had met up with a few friends who were studying abroad in Florence and spent the weekend eating the most heavenly pasta and exploring the Amalfi Coast.

It was an Easter that’ll probably be tough to top in the future, and that’s OK with me.

And this year, my roommates and I brainstormed a pre-graduation bucket list over fruit salad. I proceeded to walk to another friend’s house and enjoyed catching up with a group over yet another Easter brunch.

With beautiful weather, blooming flowers and inevitable bittersweetness during my walk home, I thought about how recognizing and celebrating these events with friends at school is deeper than eating a few bagels together.

My “Friendsgiving” this past year included the most extravagant Thanksgiving foods. I ate so much that I felt sick for the whole next day — two days before a marathon. However, it was worth seeing friends walk into my apartment carrying a giant turkey and others with various classic dishes they whipped up.

My friend group also has a tradition of doing a Secret Santa during Christmas time, and there’s nothing more heartwarming than seeing the thought that goes into giving a gift to a specific person.

Valentine’s Day was spent with my best friends playing games and eating treats we whipped up in a house that was very much decorated on theme.

It’s the excitement that goes into organizing events, parties, dinners or anything related to a holiday that makes it go beyond materialism. While my days are very much numbered at Penn State, it will always be a place I call home.

However, I had to decide I wanted Penn State to be a home — taking the strides to fulfill that goal. I surrounded myself with good people who genuinely bring out the best in me.

A good person pours hours into cooking a turkey for a few friends on a slightly made-up holiday and searches through every single thing in Goodwill to find the perfect Christmas gift while on a budget.

An invite to a home on a day traditionally reserved for close relatives is what turns typical college friends into what people call your “chosen family.” That’s truly what any holiday spirit really entails. It trumps any amount of money spent on gifts or food.

Nurturing friendships requires effort, and it’s not always easy. But holidays give the perfect opportunity to do this in college. There will be differences in traditional celebrations, but it’ll just be more of a chance to learn about your friends.

And when your friends are about to spread across the country after graduation, the time you spent seizing opportunities to turn your friends into your family will just give you a stronger foundation to handle the distance.