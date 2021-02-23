As a senior at Penn State, I have had my fair share of experiences applying for internships — and now applying for jobs — as a college student.

This has always been a tumultuous task in the past, with the need to ensure you are following the correct procedures. Your resume must be reviewed and your cover letter must market you for success.

While the process can be time consuming and feel like you are taking another class on top of your course schedule, there were always ways to ensure your in-person interview makes you stand out.

In the year 2021, many are faced with the possibility of a remote internship or a work from home job, and this comes with a new way of applying to potential opportunities.

As someone who completed an internship remotely during the pandemic, applying for a role like this may come with the need to market yourself over a Zoom call as opposed to shaking someone’s hand and using body language and your personality to express your qualifications and desire for a position.

Now, we must do things like being aware of our lighting and backgrounds on a video call and having to dress professionally from the waist up and wear headphones to ensure we can hear and communicate clearly.

Another thing we have had to adapt to as students is that career fairs are primarily being held virtually, and this can be confusing and scary for those who have never had the chance to attend an in-person fair.

With career fair sites like Brazen being used for fairs, there are so many ways employers can communicate with you during a fair in the form of chats, video calls and even voice-only calls.

Many of these interactions are timed to ensure many people can get through virtual “booths” in a timely manner, which leads to the possibility of being unable to ask all of your questions or leaving it up to the booth to decide whether or not to extend time to talk.

A big component of the search process now comes with sending emails as a primary form of communication, when in the past it was completely acceptable to show up to a potential employer’s office to drop off a portfolio or ask to speak with someone.

While there are pros and cons to the way we have adapted to finding our next big opportunity, at the core of the job search is your experience, and with the pandemic, many students have lost out on the chance to complete internships or do on-campus activities (or even classes) in person.

As we look to the future, there will likely be a whole new way of communicating your qualifications to others, and I think LinkedIn will continue to be at the forefront of this.

LinkedIn is a great way to share with others your successes as a student and as a potential new employee.

I know for me, I have found LinkedIn as a great place to send professional messages, share certifications and work I have done, and include relevant links to my experiences.

During the pandemic, LinkedIn has also been a place I have turned to to look for trainings and companies’ hiring, as well as networking and trying to build my connections ahead of graduation.

While this pandemic has made it difficult for those applying to jobs and those who have already had positions and later had them revoked because of hiring freezes, the best thing we can do right now is continue to network.

Networking is one of the best ways to get employers to notice you and your efforts as a student to prepare yourself for the real world.

With all of these changes to the way we prepare for the future, it is important to remember that all will be okay if we keep working hard and choose to participate in every opportunity offered amid this pandemic.

As long as we do what is available to us and create opportunities, I think as students, we will be able to show our strengths as potential employees in a new way.

As many will say today, “we are in unprecedented times.” But being adaptable and flexible in the process of looking for internships or full-time positions this semester can add some stability to our hectic lives.