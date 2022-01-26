A few weeks ago, I wrote about how everyone was responsible for sharing and reading news from appropriate sources and not sharing misinformation.

That’s all fine and well, but there are two sides of every event, and the other side of the people who read the news are the people who make the news.

People don’t trust the news right now. Barely over a third of Americans said they had a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media, according to a poll conducted last October by Gallup.

That trust in the media was only ever lower during the contentious 2016 election cycle. It's not surprising why now it's at its lowest point once again.

Issues and events that receive mixed coverage depending on the source dominate television and journalism now more than ever — whether it’s vaccines, the pandemic, the 2020 election results or even what news sources are credible.

What makes it even more difficult is that people aren’t going to believe any source that contradicts their beliefs.

Someone who reads the Huffington Post might not understand how badly the Biden administration botched the Afghanistan crisis, and someone who watches Newsmax isn’t going to hear that the vast majority of people dying of coronavirus are unvaccinated.

Everyone loves confirmation bias, even if they don’t realize we all play an active part in such every day, and the media has become a master class in exploiting it in people.

It’s good that there are many available news sources covering a large array of stories, but that opens the opportunity for some journalists to rely on sensationalist or fake news to boost their networks and keep an audience.

At the same time, while calling out different publications and outlets for writing false narratives, it may appear a little awkward with myself doing the calling out, as someone who writes for a newspaper.

Sure, my writing is hardly consequential. I don’t inform people on the coming of dangerous hurricanes or tornadoes and am not the trusted source on who won the local mayoral race and exactly how many votes were tallied.

However minor the volume of my writing is compared to a national newspaper or whether more people than my parents and grandparents read my stories, I’m still a voice in the media — just like anyone else — and still have as much responsibility to share true information as the next person.

I can fact check myself as much as possible or discuss that I’m self-aware of issues in journalism. I can say “source A” publishes fake news while “source B” has been as reliable as the clock on my iPhone.

But that won’t change if people believe what I write or not, or if they trust the information I produce.

And why should it? There are many reasons why people don’t trust the media anymore. Some could argue there are too many “crazy people” out there or conspiracy theorists claiming everything is fake news — but the problem boils down to something more simple than that.

People don’t trust the media because how are we supposed to know what to believe anymore? With so many sides of the same story attacking the news feed at polar opposite angles, journalism hasn’t made it easy for people to digest and think for themselves.

Is there any way for this to be fixed? Sadly, it seems unlikely that news outlets will simply stop writing false stories for their target audiences who are beyond eager to eat it up.

Journalism has a long way to go to earn back the trust of the people, and while it starts with truthful journalism, I have no idea when or what that will look like.