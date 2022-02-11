Brian Flores, the Brooklyn native. Brian Flores, the plaintiff. Brian Flores, the head coach.

One of these titles isn’t true, and for a man who boasts a 19-14 record over the past two seasons with an organization reportedly working against him, it’s unbelievable that “head coach” is the odd title out.

Flores’ firing from the Miami Dolphins was first reported to be caused by disagreements between Flores and General Manager Chris Grier. Another story has proliferated in the last week and a half, though.

According to a class-action lawsuit brought about by Flores, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross instructed Flores to lose games to help the team receive a higher draft pick. Ross offered $100,000 to Flores for every game lost during the 2019 season.

Ross also allegedly attempted to arrange an illegal meeting between Flores and a prominent quarterback from another team, which the league would see as tampering.

Flores was left with nowhere to turn and was eventually fired. He was originally a hot candidate in the coaching interview pool after he recently took the Dolphins from a 1-7 start and helped them finish 9-8.

New York Giants owner John Mara called Flores while they were in the midst of a general manager search to let Flores know they wanted to conduct an interview with him.

The interview process proceeded and eventually ended with the Giants hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Daboll, a deserving candidate in his own right, had a connection with new general manager Joe Schoen.

Before Daboll was hired and Flores was even interviewed, the latter’s world got flipped upside down. Flores received a text from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who intended to text a Brian — just not Flores. The text congratulated the coach on getting the job, but Flores hadn’t received an in-person interview yet, and somehow the Giants had already selected their next head coach.

Flores went into his interview a few days later assuming, correctly or incorrectly, that the interview was a sham — a sham that was put on to abide by the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

The Rooney Rule — a good effort, that is alarmingly unsuccessful.

The rule is that each NFL franchise must interview an array of “ethnic-minority” candidates for head coaching and football operations positions. It was put in place due to the glaring lack of head coaches who are people of color.

At the time the rule was implemented in 2003, there were three Black head coaches, and as of Lovie Smith’s hiring with the Houston Texans this week, there are now five head coaches of color, including the Dolphins’ most recent hire, Mike McDaniel.

The progress isn’t there.

Flores is keenly aware of this and feels himself, along with other Black head coaching candidates, have been slighted.

Bringing this lawsuit to the NFL and its franchises has been labeled “career suicide,” and it very well may be. Flores is aware of this possibility according to his lawyer’s appearance on the WFAN radio station.

Should this be the case? Why after 18 years since the Rooney Rule was put into place must a Black head coach jump on the grenade for him and his peers to get a fair shake?

Whether you believe the accusations against the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos, who allegedly came to Flores’ 2019 interview hungover, is besides the point. The accusations at least in the Giants and Broncos case seem to be unprovable.

What can’t be denied is the numbers. The NFL has to figure out ways to diversify the coaching pool — it can’t be a quota situation for franchises.

It has to be a priority to give each candidate an equal playing field.