This has been a big week for Penn State as in-person instruction has begun and, to say the least, I think it has been really strange to be back on campus.

The past few months away from campus have seemed like a blur, and I enjoy being back. However, I find the experience of having two in-person classes a bit weird.

Last semester, I had one in-person kinesiology class, but it was not the same as being in a lecture with a professor in a classroom.

One of my in-person classes got canceled this week due to the winter weather, but I did get the chance to attend my other class this week.

I have not been in a traditional classroom for almost a year. Getting the chance to learn in person again was something I was looking forward to, and I believe this kind of learning allows students to learn more compared to Zoom classes.

Besides the fact that we were all sitting six feet apart with masks on and other students were participating through Zoom, it was a normal lecture.

It brought me back to when we had normal in-person instruction last spring. This coronavirus-safe lecture was in the same classroom I had my Italian course in last spring, and it brought me back to a time when things were apparently coronavirus free.

It was overall a great experience having an in-person lecture. Even though I still have some anxiety from this virus, I felt safe being back in a classroom again.

I also think the university is taking the right measures in classrooms, through spreading students out and sanitizing the classrooms, to slowly get back to normal.

Even though I was not looking forward to coming back to my dorm where I have to wear a mask just to go to the bathroom, I think it is still important that we do follow these rules.

However, I am unsure if all students are following them. I went to the HUB-Robeson Center the other day and there were so many people there.

People were masked and most were following public guidelines, but there were so many people in the HUB alone that it was a bit overwhelming.

I only hope that people are staying safe, and even though things may be different right now, in-person classes returning to campus is a good thing that is leading toward normalcy.