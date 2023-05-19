Before I leave for Athens, Greece | Column

I sling on the gray-blue and white checkered flannel I bought at the annual Green Valley Yard Sale as the Pennsylvania end of spring breeze cools my room.

At the sale, I hoped to get the flannel and two other button-ups for $5. I was not surprised when the man haggled back.

“I need at least $15. That flannel is brand new — I only wore it once,” the man said, sipping his coffee and hiding in his garage from the overcast drizzle.

Accepting his offer — knowing it wasn’t worth the hassle to lower the price any further — I went on my way.

Now, with those shirts packed, I stand over my bed, counting my 3-inch inseam shorts and vintage T-shirts, stuffing underwear into pairs of socks and painfully eliminating anything with Penn State from my “bring pile.”

Despite the selectiveness, my North Face bag quickly bloats to a size that’ll surely challenge carry-on regulations. My aspirations of only bringing one bag fade away faster than my approaching flight to Athens.

I leave Sunday.

This trip will be my first to Europe. If you don’t count week-long vacations to American resorts in Jamaica and The Bahamas, this will be my first time out of the country.

Surprisingly, I’m not nervous about living in Greece for six weeks. In fact, I’m beyond excited.

My classmates and I will be studying the psychology of religion, visiting ancient temples dedicated to heroic figures and museums curated around the three major world religions: Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

Being a philosophy major, you wouldn't be wrong by guessing I am agnostic; however, this wasn't always the case.

I grew up Catholic in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and moved to Reading, Pennsylvania, in fifth grade. There, I taught Sunday School for two years, although I separated myself from Catholicism and Christianity as a whole toward the end of high school.

Completing my pre-departure assignments, I’m reminded of how my fascination with culture, philosophy, architecture, literature and art spawned from religion — and the notion that it isn’t just a method of belief.

Religion is an integral part of the human experience.

This isn’t to say I’ll come out of this trip a reborn Christian; however, I do believe my understanding of religion will fundamentally change by the time I return.

I’ve watched, and read, enough Anthony Bourdain to fantasize about an opportunity like this. Now, it's become a reality that will likely perpetuate my desire to travel and write even more.

If you need to find me in Athens, I will most likely be at a flea market mercilessly hunting and haggling for faded denim, European pressings of albums and leather bound books.

Don't ask me how I'm getting all of these things home.

A couple classmates and I bought tickets to a music festival in Athens on July 3 headlined by Florence + The Machine. Another band I’ve been listening to called Goat Girl is also playing.

More importantly, at least to me, is my pilgrimage to Barcelona, Spain, where I’ll see Bob Dylan perform in the Gran Teatre del Liceu.

He’s my favorite musician of all time. (I believe I was in the top 0.05% of listeners last Spotify Wrapped, and I own numerous original pressings of his albums on vinyl.)

Being 81 years old, I hope he doesn't kick the bucket before the show. Fingers crossed.

Dylan, at his current age, is known for butchering live performances when he’s not in the mood to play — which is slightly less concerning when compared to the former scenario.

I’d rather a crappy show than no show. Dylan was never known for his singing ability anyway.

Another concern about my voyage to Barcelona is the timing.

The other morning, I treated my friend to breakfast before she left for Florida and, coincidentally, Greece. As I showed her my flights to and from Barcelona, she pointed out that my flight back to Athens is at 1:30 a.m. — not p.m.

I mistakenly bought the wrong flight back to Athens and was under the impression I was there for at least 24 hours. It’ll be a little over 12 hours. So, if Dylan's performance is any longer than three hours, I’m screwed.

Thank you, Izzy; you saved my butt.

I’ll burn that bridge when I get to it.

Until then, my biggest issue is what poetry books I will be taking for my flights. As of now, I’m siding with Philip Levine's “The Mercy,” Nicole Stellon O’Donell’s “You Are No Longer in Trouble,” and Julia Spicher Kasdorf’s “Poetry In America.”

The latter book is especially exciting considering I will have Kasdorf for an advanced poetry writing class next semester.

Undoubtedly, the experiences on this trip will be turned into poems.