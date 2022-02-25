Check Twitter and there’s a good chance you’ll be inundated with posts about a new show streaming on one of the many streaming services.

If you asked people a couple of years ago, they would name roughly six different Netflix shows that they binged in a weekend. This was a result of Netflix releasing entire seasons all at once.

The quality of content with the accessibility to watch shows in full attracted viewers and made shows like “Stranger Things” pop culture phenomenons.

Interestingly, though, as new streaming platforms like Disney+ and HBO Max have popped up, they’ve taken the direct opposite approach, and it seems to have worked out — at least as far as popularity goes.

Shows like “WandaVision” and “Euphoria” have spent weeks dominating discourse on social media, while shows released by Netflix like “Squid Game” and “Ozark” seemingly came and went with an explosion of discourse that quickly fizzled out.

While the all-at-once, help yourself buffet style of releases may excite viewers at first, the weekly wait for episodes leads to a better overall viewing experience. Viewers are more heavily invested when they’re left with cliffhangers that can’t be paid off by clicking “next episode.”

The excitement builds every week until it becomes all people think about when it comes to the media they consume. Instead of releasing an analysis of an overall season, TikTok and YouTube creators can delve into each episode and make theory videos about upcoming episodes.

Weekly releases also make it easier for people to “hop on board” with a show. With releasing episodes all at once, every big plot point is often spoiled on social media a couple of days after release. With weekly releases, all that people who come late might know is what happened in the first episode, so they still have incentive to invest their time in the storyline.

Viewers have their preferences of course, but from a statistical standpoint, the weekly release structure seems to be beneficial. A higher number of Parrot Analytics top 100 shows last year were released weekly as opposed to all at once.

Of course, the quality of the content is a driving factor. If it’s good, people will watch — it’s as simple as that.

Some shows are bonafide hits no matter how they’re released, but it seems as though the weekly released shows resonate with people more and create more lasting memories.

“Peacemaker” had people on the East Coast staying up until 3 a.m. on Wednesdays to see where the story went next. Once again, content matters because when “Stranger Things 4” drops, people will most definitely stay up for that one.

The excitement from looking forward to something all week seems to have had a renaissance after years of binge watching became the norm — and it’s a welcomed change. The “water-cooler” discussions can now come back, and the Twitter memes following each episode can continue to be priceless.

Now being able to afford all these platforms, that’s a different story — a story I’ll be releasing in eight parts every Thursday at 3 a.m. Eastern Time.