Regardless of if, it feels like State College right now: It’s winter.

Every winter I’ve spent on campus is a season spent dreaming of all of the places I’d rather be. Frankly, it’s quite easy to be thinking of anywhere else when snow is blowing in your face on your walk to class or when you're digging out your car ahead of a run to the grocery store.

This semester, I have the luxury of not having to dream anymore.

I’m studying in Madrid. I live in the heart of the city. My apartment is in Plaza de España — the same plaza that holds the royal palace, a monument to “Don Quixote” and the cathedral of Almudena.

Every day here is an adventure. Every weekend is an opportunity to travel and roam this country and the rest of Europe.

There’s no reason and no excuse to let my mind drift anywhere other than where I am each and every day.

I only have a semester, and I know these few months will be practically over before I know it. So, I’m digging my feet in and holding on tight.

And like all good habits, it starts in the smallest ways.

On my commute to school every day, as I pass ornate buildings and a Roman arch of triumph, I make a point to stop and look. The minute I let the wonders of this place grow monotonous and usual is the moment this semester passes by.

Each trip down the metro, every evening at a bar eating tapas, every stroll down calle Princesa, each pass through Plaza de Sol, I have to remind myself to stop and remember where I am.

I have to allow myself to be completely impressed and fully awed by a bold world and an unfailingly foreign place.

Every encounter with a native Spanish speaker, usually meaningless transactions in English (a waiter at a restaurant, a neighbor, a cashier, etc.), is a treasured opportunity to practice the language.

This is the spirit of being where your feet are.

This idea of “Be where your feet are” isn’t an idea I can take credit for. It was an attitude and a reflection passed on to me, and it radically changed how I viewed the simple act of being.

It’s incredibly easy to be present where you are when you’re living a spectacular adventure. It’s simple to stay engaged with life when things are going well, when fortune has its eye on you.

It’s easy to be where my feet are when I’m in Madrid.

But the point of studying abroad, the point of any mountaintop experience, isn’t to simply enjoy the time there and leave to resume life elsewhere.

The point of going to the top of the mountain is to bring back the new ideas and lessons we picked up along the way to life at the base of the mountain.

I came to Spain to learn to live more fully in the U.S.

The first of what I hope to be many truisms to come is a better understanding of what it means to “be where your feet are.”

Winter in Pennsylvania isn’t an excuse to stop trying to enjoy life. The cold and the darkened skies don’t mean winter can’t be the season of our lives.

It’s unsustainable, inappropriate and wasteful to dream of different days given how few we have — especially when there’s a day to be lived in the now.

I’ll undoubtedly face a full season of wretched winter days next year, and I hope I have the heart and the presence to see each one for what it really should be: an opportunity to have a day.

Next time I’m sitting in a particularly boring class, I hope I have the courage and the patience to see it as an opportunity to learn regardless of the information or how the information is being delivered.

Next time I’m waiting in line for food on campus, I hope I strike up a conversation with someone in line with me instead of escaping straight to my phone. I hope I have the charity to speak with cashiers and waiters with the same intention and presence that I address them with in Spain.

Life’s too short to dream away the time we have in the now. Be where your feet are.

Whether it’s a difficult moment that we’d rather escape or a beautiful one we’d love to remain in forever, be where your feet are.

It doesn’t matter if you’re at the top of the mountain, struggling on its slopes or toiling at its base — be where your feet are.