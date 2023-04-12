Everyone wants to feel like they belong.

While college presents new relationships, experiences and opportunities to help us grow as individuals — to help us “find” ourselves — it’s often easy to lose sight of our authentic selves in an effort to just “fit in.”

Upon arriving at college, it’s easy to feel alone and alien — despite being surrounded by hundreds of new freshmen.

Googling “how do I fit in at college” doesn’t necessarily provide any helpful feedback because the idea that “everyone is in the same boat” is endlessly droned on.

Yes, everyone may (theoretically) be afloat on the same raft when arriving here, but each person holds unique qualities and interests that shape who they are, as well as events that led them to where they are today. College is a compilation of thousands of different characters and stories.

Stories are unique, compelling and full of knowledge. If every single novel in the world gave the same exact story, who would even want to read anymore?

It’s easy to conform to what everyone else is doing, but then we’d mask the beauty that lies within our uniqueness.

Learning to stand out, be bold, be bright and letting our authentic selves fully bloom is no easy task. How are we supposed to know if we will be accepted? Or if people will like us? What if people don’t like us?

There is uncertainty, and it’s scary, but putting ourselves out there by meeting new people and expressing our authentic selves means that we’re growing as individuals while also helping others grow.

Each person adds something new to our lives — an idea, a lesson, an experience or an emotion.

There will be times when you feel knocked down or diminished, but learning to rise above it and remaining true to yourself will help you bloom even more.

Bloom continuously, and weed out the things that don’t align with you and your values.

Don’t conform to something just because you feel peer pressure. Make decisions that you’re proud of, and let your essence shine.

Learning to love yourself is so important. When you love who you are as a person, you can better spread love to others.

Your people will find you, and you’ll be loved for who you truly are.

You’ll encounter many people, opportunities and experiences in life. There will be ups, and there will be downs, so why not be your full, bright and unapologetic self through it all?

Everyone in this universe is unique and different — that’s what makes the world go round afterall. We all belong.

